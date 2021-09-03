“Badri 313”, the elite unit in the service of Taliban propaganda

FOCUS – These Taliban special forces, which have existed for fifteen years, were seen parading at Kabul airport after the Westerners left.

Their posture and professionalism contrast with the images of Taliban fighters in variegated tunics, sitting jumbled up in the back of an old pickup. Since the departure of the last American contingent, on August 30 in the night, they paraded on the tarmac of the Kabul airport, helmets, dressed in fatigues and bulletproof vests, sometimes equipped with night vision goggles and tactical radio , heavy weapons in the hands. They are the members of the “Badri 313”, the special forces unit of the Taliban. Since the final withdrawal of the West, this elite faction is responsible for airport security. Staged by the Islamists for a few days, it reflects the image of a modern and well-equipped army.

The elite unit does not hesitate to pose for the photographers. WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP

But this elite unit is not new. “It was created about fifteen years ago, and takes its name from the Battle of Badr, in 623», Specifies political scientist Frédéric Esposito, lecturer at the Global Studies Institute in Geneva. At this