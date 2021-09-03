“Balance your post” creates a 2nd platform for sanitary pass pass

MEDIA – Back to school cut in half for “Balance your post”. The first show of the new season of the show C8, hosted by Cyril Hanouna, was made on two different sets this Thursday, September 2.

Inevitable subject of the evening, the health pass has indeed divided beyond the simple debate since all the guests did not agree to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate, as is now required for indoor activities.

“The place where we are filming does not allow us to welcome workers without them presenting a health pass. Some guests refused to present it. In France cut in two, plate cut in two, ”said the show on Twitter, just like Cyril Hanouna in front of the cameras. “You can imagine what it cost us”.