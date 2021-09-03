“Balance your post” creates a 2nd platform for sanitary pass pass

MEDIA – Back to school cut in half for “Balance your post”. The first show of the new season of the show C8, hosted by Cyril Hanouna, was made on two different sets this Thursday, September 2.
Inevitable subject of the evening, the health pass has indeed divided beyond the simple debate since all the guests did not agree to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate, as is now required for indoor activities.
“The place where we are filming does not allow us to welcome workers without them presenting a health pass. Some guests refused to present it. In France cut in two, plate cut in two, ”said the show on Twitter, just like Cyril Hanouna in front of the cameras. “You can imagine what it cost us”.
The place where we shoot #BalanceTonPost does not allow us to welcome workers without them presenting a health pass. Some guests refused to present it.
In France cut in two, plate cut in half… Until 9:15 pm this evening live with @Cyrilhanouna ! pic.twitter.com/UkNQgAW5rW
– Balance Ton Post (@BalanceTonPost) September 2, 2021
Invited for this premiere were Éric Naulleau, Laurence Saillet, Karim Zeribi, Yann Moix, Jérôme Rodrigues and Bernard Laporte.
But also the leading lawyer of the anti-pass Fabrice Di Vizio, the figure of the yellow vests Jacline Mouraud, the founder of the Patriots party Florian Philippot or even Raquel Garrido who were on another set installed outside.
The concept of a second set to accommodate guests who do not provide the compulsory health pass to be present in the C8 studios had already been inaugurated by Cyril Hanouna for the first show of the season of “Touche pas à mon poste” on August 30, with Didier Raoult and Fabrice Di Vizio.
See also on The HuffPost: Florian Philippot and the antivax in support of Didier Raoult in Paris