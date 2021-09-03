Barca get rid of relics of Messi and Griezmann

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the complete calendar for the 2020-2021 season

If FC Barcelona has had a painful summer with the departures of legend Lionel Messi and the late Antoine Griezmann, Joan Laporta is eager to quickly turn the page to leave for the coming season with his new players and goals. If usually Barça uses the first international break to sell its stocks of shirts from previous seasons during a flash sale reserved for employees and Socios, the 2021 edition is slightly different.

Indeed, Mundo Deportivo reports that jerseys and kits for the 2021-22 season will be available for sale at the Auditori 1899, on sale at 50 and 70%. The reason ? These are the flocked tunics of the names of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann … As well as the jersey of Ansu Fati with the number 17 (the young crack has recovered the 10 from Messi). Relics now removed from all official club blaugranas stores.

Barça is undoubtedly the best allegory of a difficult love breakup or when the abandoned being seeks to burn all the personal effects of his ex …



