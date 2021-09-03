Barça locker room relieved by Antoine Griezmann’s departure

What follows after this advertisement

The love story between Antoine Griezmann (30) and FC Barcelona never really worked. After two seasons between disappointing performances, a few highlights and sporting disappointments (only one Copa del Rey won as a trophy), the Frenchman left Catalonia on the gong to return to Atlético de Madrid. The Colchoneros managed to get the player on loan for a year. This loan is renewable for one season and above all there is a purchase option of € 40 million. The latter would even become mandatory if Griezmann plays at least 50% of matches with Atlético.

This is probably the wish of FC Barcelona. The Blaugranas offered the services of the striker in the summer of 2013 against € 120 million. Beyond the transfer allowance, it is also his salary that is now saved. The sum of € 130 million over the remaining contract years in Catalonia is advanced. With this, Barça will be able to straighten out their accounts and maybe even restore some happiness in their locker room. Because if Griezmann does not have the reputation of being a black sheep at all, we have to believe that it was not really crazy love with his now former partners.





Griezmann never found his place in the dressing room

In its columns, Sport explains that there is a certain joy displayed by part of the locker room after the departure of the world champion. The latter has never felt a group effect and a very great solidarity between the members of the team. There are reasons that can explain this state of affairs. The documentary “The Decision” was not well accepted and this story was not forgotten in the end. As a reminder, this goes back to 2018 when Griezmann was the subject of a film (produced by Gerard Piqué’s company) where he explained his choice to stay at Atlético rather than go to Barça. He will finally make the trip a year later …

The affair had gone badly, in the two clubs besides. The person himself had testified to this last November during a long interview with the channel. Movistar and former player turned program star Jorge Valdano. “I spoke with Léo (Messi) when I arrived and he told me that it had made him ch…, that it had hurt him, when I had refused to come the first time, because he had made public statements and that I had said no. ” Even if the relations between Griezmann and his partners seemed basically rather cordial, they have never been so strong as at Atlético where he felt protected and loved by all. At Barca, some have never really considered him part of the team.