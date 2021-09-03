Be careful, a Google Clock bug may make you late when you wake up

Several people complain about a bug on Google Clock preventing the alarm clock from going off in the morning.

Many people rely on the Google Clock app to wake up in the morning – except slightly crazy users like my colleague Geoffroy. Unfortunately, at the moment, the service seems to have serious concerns since the alarm does not go off without fail if we are to believe many reports.

As pointed out Android Authority, the bug of Google Clock is the subject of a thread on Reddit for a few days while the app’s page on the Play store sees the emergence of many complaints in comments, accompanied by a rating of one star in five.

” The alarm no longer works. A notification appears approximately 30 minutes later, indicating ‘alarm missed’. It was the alarm I used to wake up in the morning. I’ll have to change. Too bad, it worked so well, with the possibility of waking up with its Spotify playlists ”, We read in one of the comments in question.

Blame it on Spotify?

The problem affects various smartphones of different brands. A track seems to emerge, however. Some comments – on the Play Store or on Reddit – explain that the problem could come from a concern at the level of the association with Spotify. The bug seems a priori mainly to affect users who have chosen a song on the famous music streaming service as an alarm.





This is only a lead at the moment, but a test carried out by us tends to corroborate this hypothesis. Hopefully, answers will be provided quickly and a fix will be deployed. Casually, this concern of the Clock application can have serious consequences.Android Authoritycites the example of a person claiming to have lost their job after arriving twice late.