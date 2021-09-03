Belgium is a hit, Italy held in check and Spain beaten in Sweden!

After France yesterday, other big names on the European scene contested the rest of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And to start, it’s time for the reigning European champion, Italy. Opposed to Bulgaria, who have yet to win a game in Group C, the Nazionale had two goals. Consolidate its leadership position and equal the record of 35 consecutive matches without losing. Federico Chiesa had launched his own perfectly after a nice combination with Ciro Immobile (16th), before Iliev equalized just before the break (39th). The score will not move any more. Italy hold their record, remain at the top of Group C, but are only four points ahead and two more games over Switzerland.

In Group E, Belgium was scared from the start. Opposed to the modest Estonia team, the Red Devils conceded the opener in the second minute of play following a goal of Mattias Kaeit. A quack that Eden Hazard’s partners quickly corrected thanks to Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Thomas Foket and a double from Romelu Lukaku. A 5-2 success which allows the Belgians to keep the lead of their group, with three points ahead of the Czech winners of the Belarusians (1-0). Semi-finalist of the Euro, Spain faced its Swedish dolphin (2nd at a small point). And after the 0-0 between the two nations during the European Championship, tonight’s meeting was much more animated. La Roja thought they had done the hard part by taking the lead in the fifth minute thanks to Carlos Soler (5th).

Swedish surprise

A short lead since Alexandre Isak, the number 1 offensive asset of the Scandinavians in the absence of Ibrahimovic, put the two teams tied a minute later (6th). Mistreated, the formation of Luis Enrique ended up losing 2-1, Viktor Claessen having scored the winning goal just before the hour mark. A very good operation for Sweden who took the reins of group B with two points d ‘advance on their victim of the evening, but with one less game on the clock. England were in the same position as Spain before the start of their match against Hungary. But the reigning vice-champions of Europe fared better.





Admittedly, the Hungarians held them high for the first 45 minutes. On the other hand, in the turn of the locker room, the Three Lions quickly made the break by Raheem Sterling (56th) and Harry Kane (63rd). Harry Maguire and Declan Rice completed the success of the British (4-0). Large leader of its group, England maintains the lead of five points on Poland (winner 4-1 of Albania). Finally, in Group J, Hansi Flick led his very first game in charge of Germany. And for starters, the former Bayern Munich coach did not shake too much since his team faced Liechtenstein. No river score, but a 2-0 which allows to return to a point of the Armenian leader.

The results of the evening

Group B

Georgia- Kosovo : 0-1 (Muriqi)

: 0-1 (Muriqi) Sweden-Spain: 2-1 (Isak, Claesson for Sweden; Soler for Spain)

Group C

Italy-Bulgaria: 1-1 (Chiesa for Italy; Iliev for Bulgaria)

Lithuania-North Ireland : 1-4 (Baravykas for Lithuania; Ballard, Washington, Lavery, McNair for Northern Ireland)

Group E

Czech Republic -Belorussia: 1-0 (Barak)

-Belorussia: 1-0 (Barak) Estonia-Belgium : 2-5 (Kaeit, Sorga for Estonia; Vanaken, Lukaku x2, Witsel, Foket for Belgium)

Group I

Andorra -San Marino: 2-0 (Vales x2)

-San Marino: 2-0 (Vales x2) Hungary- England : 0-4 (Sterling, Kane, Maguire, Rice)

: 0-4 (Sterling, Kane, Maguire, Rice) Poland-Albania: 4-1 (Lewandowski, Buksa, Krychowiak, Linetty for Poland; Cikalleshi for Albania)

Group J