1/13 Kylian Mbappé He will miss the next two matches for the France team.

2/13 Antoine Griezmann (4/10) He is officially the author of the French equalizer (40th), but it is rather a csc of a Bosnian defender (Hadzikadunic). On the right in the defensive phase, he obviously wandered in the axis to play the playmaker but without ever creating danger, playing too sure. He has no key passes under his belt in 76 minutes, which is quite exceptional of him. He wasted an opportunity against (20th) and, when he tried his luck, he missed the frame (44th).

3/13 Hugo Lloris (5) He can do nothing on the nice goal of Dzeko (36th) and did not have to do anything else. Before that, he was vigilant on opposing balloons in depth (12th 14th).



4/13 Jules Koundé (3) Excluded in the 51st minute for a violent tackle at the Bosnian corner point (!), After a laborious performance. Exactly like against Portugal at the Euro, the central defender played right side and had the whole corridor to him, finding himself in a winger position without weighing offensively. Sometimes poorly placed in the defensive phase, it was taken over by Varane only in the 32nd minute … A failure from A to Z to be credited to the technical staff, clearly.



5/13 Raphael Varane (5) Called upon in the first period, he fought hard to make up for his own mistakes. He displayed an astonishing lack of communication with Koundé before speaking to his right side in the… 32nd minute. The Bosnians did not play in his zone afterwards.



6/13 Presnel Kimpembe (4.5) Little worried at the start of the match, he almost missed himself (22nd) before being unhappy on Dzeko’s goal, the ball passing between his legs (36th). Struggling with the Bosnian striker in the second half, he tried to contain him but was dominated on an occasion by the 35-year-old (81st).



7/13 Lucas Digne (6) First blocked by a Mbappé who evolved in front of him, he was served deep on the wing in 17th before gaining momentum. However, its centers have not found a taker. Defensively, he was not caught failing.

8/13 Paul Pogba (4.5) A full match from “La Pioche”, especially in the game. He started many movements thanks to his quality of passing, as usual. Less successful, however, in his attempts in the second half.

9/13 Thomas Lemar (3) Another bad performance in EDF from the left-hander from Atlético, another bad choice from Deschamps. Even before being at the origin of the opening of the Bosnian score of a bad pass in the axis (36th), he lost balls easily and badly measured his passes. He did not weigh on the match. Went out at the break.



10/13 Jordan Veretout (4) A truly failed international first. Placed in 6, in front of the defense, he mainly worked defensively. But, warned in the 30th, he is too passive on the Bosnian goal (36th). He would have brought more by moving higher to go to the pressing. Deschamps did not replace him and replaced him in the 53rd after the red given to Koundé.



11/13 Aurélien Tchouaméni (6) Launched in the second half, as a left torchbearer, he shone for his first. Imposing on recovery and intelligent on recovery when the Blues were at 10. He should have started in 6, clearly.



12/13 Karim Benzema (4.5) Little influence against a regrouped bloc. He picks up less than at Real so as not to annoy Griezmann and offers other things, like deep calls and one-touch discounts. At the finish, he was in lack of success: a failed face-to-face (4th), a long shot blocked (13th), a complicated header (20th).

