09/03/2021 5:17 am | UPDATED ON 03/09/2021 AT 7:50 a.m.
Silent for six matches with the Blues, Kylian Mbappé is going through his worst period in the France team.
The week will have been decidedly difficult for Kylian Mbappé. The France team was not the breath of fresh air hoped for after its abortive transfer to the real Madrid. Two months after the terrible disillusionment experienced against Switzerland, with the culmination of his missed goal, the tricolor world champion was left for another complicated evening.
Hit in the calf after an acceleration, the former Monegasque was certainly able to hold his place until his change in extra time, but if the exams passed this Thursday did not reveal anything, Didier Deschamps decided to play the card of the caution in allowing him to regain PSG. And Kylian Mbappé’s evening was all the more painful as he once again remained silent, prolonging his famine with the France team a little more. This meeting against Bosnia-Herzegovina is indeed the sixth game of Bondynois with the Blues without scoring.
His last goal in the selection dates back to the first preparation match against Wales and his scarcity has now lasted for 602 minutes. A terrible bad pass for the n 10 ‘tricolor but all in all common among the great strikers tricolor. Antoine Griezmann was able to remain seven matches without scoring with a shortage reaching 707 minutes. Olivier Giroud did worse with no less than 10 consecutive scoreless matches and 808 minutes without finding the loophole. But in this area, the prize obviously goes to Karim Benzema, the tricolor center forward in the worst famine in the French team. The Madrilenian had indeed chained no less than 15 matches without a goal for 1222 minutes of scarcity.
