Bercy wants to make the recovery of the trade balance a priority

The return to Bercy looks like an electoral campaign. Eight months before the presidential election, Macronia’s ministers are preparing the ground for an electoral campaign still subject to the vagaries of the health situation. During a meeting with journalists, Tuesday, August 31, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire recalled that the growth of the French economy in the second quarter had been revised upwards to 1.1% against 0.9 % previously and that the growth overhang for this year was 4.8%. The government is targeting an increase in the wealth produced by 6% over the year as a whole.

Beyond the elements of language distilled in an introductory statement, Bruno Le Maire particularly insisted on the deficit of the trade balance tricolor. “I am not completely satisfied with the French economic situation. We have built a good foundation with the 2017 reforms on the Labor Code, the Pacte law, but there are still important projects. The external balance has continued to deteriorate. for 20 years “ did he declare. It should be remembered that the imbalances worsened with the pandemic. The trade balance deficit widened by around 7.3 billion euros to reach 65 billion euros in 2020. This sensitive issue should be at the center of the discussions of the rback-to-school meeting advice Strategic of the‘export which takes place this Wednesday at the end of the afternoon at the Quai d’Orsay, in the presence of Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister responsible for the‘Industry and the Minister in charge of Foreign Trade Franck Riester.

Foreign trade records its worst deficit since 2012

“The blind spot of all French economic policies”

The deindustrialisation of the French economy has been singled out by many economists for several decades. Many factories have gone abroad since the 1970s due in particular to the first oil shock and this change accelerated during the 1980s following the second oil shock. Soaring oil prices and the rise of the dollar have contributed to increasing production costs and worsening factory margins “while at the same time, competition from emerging countries has intensified” recall the economists of the French observatory of economic conjunctures (OFCE) in their book “The French economy in 2021” (Editions: La Découverte).

As a result, the trade balance deficit deteriorated sharply. “This reflects an evolution of the French economy which is based on services. The French economy would no longer be agricultural or industrial” regretted the tenant of Bercy. I prefer Marx to Houellebecq. We must find industrial power. It is the blind spot of all French economic policies “ he added. It should be remembered that Bruno Le Maire is far from being the Prime Minister to want to make industrial recovery his priority. Only a few years ago, the Minister of Productive Recovery Arnaud Montebourg had also made reindustrialisation his mantra.





An investment plan expected in mid-September

The pandemic has thrown a harsh light on France’s extreme dependence on the rest of the world for strategic products in terms of health or economics. The fiasco of the masks in the spring of 2020 and the shortage of treatments to treat Covid patients have forced the government to engage in tough negotiations with the producing countries located in Asia in particular. Faced with this disaster, debates on the need to relocate strategic industries in France have resurfaced. On this point, the government’s positions are relatively vague.

On the other hand, the executive is preparing an investment plan to build “the France of 2030” in the words of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron. Without revealing the details of this plan which must be the subject of an announcement during the month of September by the Head of State, Bruno Le Maire explained that “the president’s logic is to create new industrial sectors. For 30 years, France has only lived on four industrial sectors” he explained. At the end of July, the Minister submitted to the Head of State proposals to diversify French exporting sectors, thanks to investments in innovative technologies such as hydrogen, biotechnologies, electric batteries or semiconductors, for a total amount. in the order of 30 billion euros.

