Bernard Arnault balances his accounts with Arnaud Lagardère – Liberation

The end of a honeymoon that no one ever really believed in. An agreement of circumstance which did not hold face to the imperative necessities of the business. On Wednesday, Bernard Arnault put an end to the shareholders’ agreement that had linked him since last year to Arnaud Lagardère in the latter’s group shareholding. The owner of LVMH has decided to leave Lagardère Capital, the personal holding company of his ex-partner, in which he owned 27% of the shares. It is through this vehicle that Arnaud Lagardère holds a large part of his shares in Lagardère SA, the legal name of the Lagardère group which oversees the Hachette publisher, the Relay distribution network and the Europe 1 media, Paris Match and the Sunday Newspaper.





The richest man in France goes out, but does not go very far. As authorized by the shareholders’ agreement, it converts its Lagardère Capital shares into Lagardère SA shares. He recovers about four million, which is in addition to the ten million he already has. Bernard Arnault will soon find himself with 10% of the capital of this symbolic company of French capitalism. “There is no comment to make. It’s a mechanical operation ”, argues an authorized source at the top of the Lagardère group. “A technical operation, approves another, at Bernard A …