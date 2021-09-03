Bernard Tapie: his daughter Sophie gives uneasy news

In an interview with Gala, Sophie Tapie, Bernard Tapie’s daughter, confided in the peaceful relationship she now has with her father, but also on the latter’s state of health. The singer gave some scary news.

While he has now been fighting stomach cancer and esophageal cancer for several years, the former businessman is said to be on the mend. “He is sick, very weak, he is not getting better and better,” said Sophie Tapie in the columns of the magazine.

An opportune moment to send a message of love to his father. The former candidate of The Voice has indeed written the song entitled "The Phoenix" to pay tribute to the courage of Bernard Tapie in his fight against his double illness, "with the greatest sincerity on him, for him".





How to describe what I feel when I show you this clip: A mixture of great modesty and letting go, in order to give him the courage and the strength to continue to fight that I wanted to deliver in this text that I wrote to measure for him pic.twitter.com/60XwiZU71F – Sophie Tapie (@SophieTapie) August 25, 2021

“I want to make him happy, give him strength. Subconsciously, I might also want to remind him of all he has accomplished. My father had an extraordinary life journey and there he is in an extraordinary life struggle, ”she added.

The young woman also returned to the relationship – sometimes complicated in the past – that she has with her father. “By dint of hearing that it was overwhelming, I ended up believing it!” She admitted. Then, about a year ago, I said to myself: ‘Shit, that’s too stupid …’ “

“For my part, I have the impression that finally, thanks to this song, everything is said”, concluded the young woman.