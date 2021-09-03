Big fear for Messi after a horrible gesture by an opposing player

Lionel Messi received a violent blow to the knee from the Venezuelan player Adrian Martinez on Thursday during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The new PSG star remained on the ground for a long time before getting up and finishing the match .

Lionel Messi is a solid player. The Argentine star was however a very big fear, Thursday during the match between his selection and Venezuela (3-1), counting for the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup.

The new PSG recruit received a violent kick on the left knee from Adrian Martinez in the 30th minute of the meeting. Late, the latter, who came into play five minutes earlier, signed a senseless gesture that first raised fears of a serious injury from the six-fold Golden Ball.

Messi also stayed a long time on the ground, holding his head during the intervention of the medical staff. He finally got up and even played the entire match.





Messi suffers from a simple cut

First warned, Martinez was logically excluded for this intervention which made PSG and its supporters fear the worst. Argentina finally won 3-1 thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez (45th + 2), Joaquin Correa (71st) and Angel Correa (74th).

According to the first reviews, the former Barça idol suffers from a simple cut to the knee after this assault. Nothing serious then. He should be able to hold his place for the shock against Brazil from his friend and teammate Neymar on Sunday, then against Bolivia on September 9. The coach, Lionel Scaloni, has indeed planned to spare his protégé. “He’s in good enough shape to start the game,” he said ahead of the game against Venzuela. “He’s fine, there’s no doubt. He’ll play all three games if he’s in good shape.”