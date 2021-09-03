Biodiversity: States and NGOs unite in Marseille in the face of an announced ecological disaster

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 7:00 AMUpdated on Sep 3, 2021, 9:00 AM

Monster fires, devastating floods, accelerated disappearance of animal species: the state of the planet is no longer very far from becoming disastrous. A disaster announced that the congress of the international union for the conservation of nature (IUCN), of which Emmanuel Macron chairs the opening session this Friday, at the beginning of the afternoon in Marseille, will undoubtedly not contradict. Objective: to save what can still be saved from biodiversity and, who knows, to maintain the hope of a reconquest.

Until September 11, the 16,000 experts and 1,400 members of this mastodon which brings together 90 states and thousands of NGOs, large and small, will discuss and present, by way of motions, the possible solutions to divert humanity from the wall which introduces himself to her. Up to a million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction, reported in 2019 IPBES which is to biodiversity what the IPCC is to climate , a group of experts appointed by the United Nations to take the pulse of the planet.

Climate and biodiversity same struggle

All this through man’s fault. Not content with being at the origin of global warming, on the way to being the first source of the extraordinary loss of biodiversity, it operates massive withdrawals of resources and raw materials from natural environments, causing rapid degradation. ecosystems on which it itself depends. An infernal machine of which companies are increasingly taking the measure.

Witness, the “IUCN CEO Summit”, a summit organized shortly before the official opening of the IUCN Congress and which will bring together the bosses of some fifty large companies, French and foreign. These, from Engie to EDF via Shell, aim to be at the forefront of biodiversity issues and the tools necessary for its preservation. In particular on the implementation of “solutions based on nature”, a concept advocated by the IUCN and which makes it possible to preserve or restore ecosystems.





“We have become aware of the fact that biodiversity issues are linked to our production and consumption patterns,” explains Rémy Rioux, director of the French Development Agency (AFD). Like global warming, the loss of biodiversity poses a very heavy financial risk to economies, which must be taken into account. “We need between 750 and 1,000 billion dollars each year of positive investments for nature by 2030, it is estimated that we are today at 150, 80% of which is public money,” he says. he.

The financial equation that will pose the decline of the natural heritage of the planet begins to arise in the most developed economies. Last June, in London, the G7 finance ministers took the initiative to launch a working group, the TNFD (Task Force on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures) to help global companies and financial institutions develop methodologies for reporting on the risks and impacts of their investments on the environment.

A task force to help businesses

This subject will not be absent from the discussions of the Marseille congress which comes at a time when negotiations are underway, within the framework of the COP15 biodiversity, to try to reverse this trend of collapse. But this UN conference, initially scheduled for next month, has just been postponed to April 2022 due to a pandemic. This setback gives particular relief to the great international meeting given by the IUCN in the Phocaean city. Although organized in hybrid mode and without the presence of many developing countries, deprived of vaccines, the hope of moving the files forward has shifted to him.

The issues to be addressed are numerous. Those linked to overfishing and the extension of reinforced protection zones figure prominently. “No less than 27% of marine mammals are threatened”, observes Maud Lelièvre, the president of the French Committee of the IUCN. The fight against zoonoses (infectious diseases that have passed from animals to humans) is also on the menu, the link between the risk of epidemics and the loss of biodiversity having now been established. France will bring a motion to develop research efforts within the framework of the international “task force” recommended by Emmanuel Macron in January during the One Planet Summit .

Another big business of this congress concerns the sanctuarization of the territories. In Marseille, the States will begin to count themselves to ensure that 30% of the surface of the globe, on sea as on land, is classified in protected zone by 2030. An objective on which the international community is invited to come to an agreement within the framework of COP 15 on biodiversity.