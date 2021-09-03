Bitcoin Price September 2, 2021 – Who will buy back the $ 50,000?

$ 50,000 and some – Bitcoin (BTC) returns to $ 50,000 and again faces major resistance in the $ 50,000 – $ 51,000 area. This September, which historically benefits bears, will it see Bitcoin rise to around $ 60,000?

The $ 50,000 Cracked But Not Broken: Another $ 48,000 Test Before the Final Momentum

Bitcoin crosses the $ 50,000 mark again today, September 2, 2021. It goes up to $ 50,265 on Bitfinex. However, the bulls still fail to sustainably defend the $ 50,000. Bitcoin is trading at $ 49,364 at the time of writing, and is currently recording a daily gain of 2.37%.

For the Rekt Capital trader, Bitcoin must successfully test the diagonal in blue in the chart below as support to be able to re-attack the $ 51,000. The price of Bitcoin could in this case go down to levels close to $ 48,000.

Publication of Rekt Capital – Source: Twitter

For trader Michaël van de Poppe, the crossing of $ 51,000 is necessary, in particular for a rapid rise to $ 57,000. A consolidation in the price of Bitcoin is currently benefiting altcoins.





Publication by Michaël van de Poppe – Source: Twitter

Publication by Michaël van de Poppe – Source: Twitter

No selling pressure for Bitcoin: same for buying pressure?

Will the reconquest of today’s $ 50,000 be followed by a strong correction or even a downtrend for Bitcoin ? Will Clemente, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, shared a graph from Glassnode while noting that “apart from a single spike two weeks ago,” HODlers don’t liquidate their Bitcoins. The data thus invalidate the accounts of a bounce of the dead cat for Bitcoin. A dead cat rebound refers to a short-term rally in a declining asset.

Publication by Will Clemente / Glassnode – Source: Twitter

The twitto BTC Desert Miner shares this analysis but pose fundamental questions about the continuity of the bullish rally :

“It’s true … so it means no one is selling, but does that also mean noobs are buying?” where will the future pressure to buy come from? “

Will the positive effects of the Bitcoin supply shock on its price be visible sooner than expected, with a new bullish wave starting in the coming days? The $ 50,000- $ 51,000 is cracking with bullets, but is holding up for now.

