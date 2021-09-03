More

    Bitcoin Price September 2, 2021 – Who will buy back the $ 50,000?

    $ 50,000 and some – Bitcoin (BTC) returns to $ 50,000 and again faces major resistance in the $ 50,000 – $ 51,000 area. This September, which historically benefits bears, will it see Bitcoin rise to around $ 60,000?

    The $ 50,000 Cracked But Not Broken: Another $ 48,000 Test Before the Final Momentum

    Bitcoin crosses the $ 50,000 mark again today, September 2, 2021. It goes up to $ 50,265 on Bitfinex. However, the bulls still fail to sustainably defend the $ 50,000. Bitcoin is trading at $ 49,364 at the time of writing, and is currently recording a daily gain of 2.37%.

    For the Rekt Capital trader, Bitcoin must successfully test the diagonal in blue in the chart below as support to be able to re-attack the $ 51,000. The price of Bitcoin could in this case go down to levels close to $ 48,000.

    Bitcoin needs to test $ 48,000 for momentum towards $ 51,000, according to trader Rekt Capital.
    For trader Michaël van de Poppe, the crossing of $ 51,000 is necessary, in particular for a rapid rise to $ 57,000. A consolidation in the price of Bitcoin is currently benefiting altcoins.


    The $ 51,000 would be the last major obstacle to the $ 57,000, according to Michaël van de Poppe.
    Bitcoin must cross $ 51,000 to register further increases, according to Michaël van de Poppe.
    No selling pressure for Bitcoin: same for buying pressure?

    Will the reconquest of today’s $ 50,000 be followed by a strong correction or even a downtrend for Bitcoin ? Will Clemente, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, shared a graph from Glassnode while noting that “apart from a single spike two weeks ago,” HODlers don’t liquidate their Bitcoins. The data thus invalidate the accounts of a bounce of the dead cat for Bitcoin. A dead cat rebound refers to a short-term rally in a declining asset.

    HODlers do not liquidate their Bitcoins, invalidating the dead cat's bounce stories.
    The twitto BTC Desert Miner shares this analysis but pose fundamental questions about the continuity of the bullish rally :

    “It’s true … so it means no one is selling, but does that also mean noobs are buying?” where will the future pressure to buy come from? “

    Will the positive effects of the Bitcoin supply shock on its price be visible sooner than expected, with a new bullish wave starting in the coming days? The $ 50,000- $ 51,000 is cracking with bullets, but is holding up for now.

