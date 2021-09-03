Bitton evokes “a real dream transfer window” of PSG, despite a “black point”

The summer transfer window is officially closed and for Paris Saint-Germain, it is the best transfer window in the history of the club. The biggest blow will be the arrival of Lionel Messi, a 34-year-old striker, who arrived from FC Barcelona. But there are other beautiful recruits (Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nuno Mendes) France Blue Paris, Stéphane Bitton, spoke of the Paris transfer window as a whole, which was successful both in sport and in marketing.

Bitton “The club has made the transfer window of its life …the mercato of the century! ”

“The club has carried out the transfer window of its life… the transfer window of the century! Frankly, it has been strengthened as never before and for not very expensive in the end, 65M € in transfers. Where the English have spent 140, 150, 160M €… Bravo by the way to Leonardo. Let’s give back those magical names that arrived: Gini Wijnaldum, Gigio Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi and Nuno Mendes, recruited for the place where things were wrong.

Bitton ” The downside is that PSG do not know how to sell. “

A real dream transfer window. The downside is that PSG do not know how to sell because the soup is good in Paris. Draxler, Kehrer, Rafinha, Kurzawa stayed, but for how long? During the day Mauricio Pochettino will give the 25 names on the UEFA list, some will stay on the side of the road. It will be too late to have any regrets. “, words relayed by Foot Radio.



The Paris transfer window was generally a success. Beyond recruiting several stars such as Lionel Messi or Sergio Ramos, 35-year-old defender, he has really strengthened himself in sport. Especially at the left side post, which was a real weakness.

Obviously, the downside is sales, since PSG still have great difficulty in separating from elements that no longer have their place in the workforce. But this is common in big clubs, as players get used to the salary and the possibility of winning titles. This with always a desire and a hope to finally seize a chance to win in playing time. There was in particular this problem with Layvin Kurzawa (28-year-old left-back), who had possibilities but preferred to stay at PSG in waiting for a Premier League offer.

At the moment, we must all the same especially be delighted with what PSG has just achieved in this transfer window. The credit also obviously goes to Leonardo, Parisian sports director, who has done a colossal job behind the scenes, in order to make these cases a reality.