Brazil continues flawlessly, Argentina regales despite fear Lionel Messi

Six out of six. Brazil has followed this Thursday evening a sixth success in as many meetings in the framework of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Seleção de Tite, traveling to Chile, won on the smallest of margins. With a Neymar-Gabigol duo in attack and Lyonnais Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paqueta lined up at kick-off, Canarinha won thanks to an achievement by Everton Ribeiro shortly after the hour mark (64th). Note that the Marseillais Gerson came into play at the break, thus celebrating his first cape with the A.

Argentina, for its part, obtained a precious success on the lawn of Venezuela (1-3). Well helped by the expulsion of Adrian Martinez (32nd), guilty of a real attack on Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni’s proteges took place. Lautaro Martinez (45th +2), Joaquin Correa (71st) and Angel Correa (74th) materialized this domination. Yefferson Soteldo could only save the honor, from the penalty spot, at the very end of the game (90th +4).

Brazil-Argentina Sunday

Messi, who had only half an hour in his legs with Paris SG since the start of the season, held the shock. La Pulga, who remained on the ground for long minutes after Martinez’s rough intervention in the first period, created a clear opportunity (5th) before being involved on his own goals. In boss, the captain of the Albiceleste finally played the entire game, collecting a nice 7/10 in the columns of Olé.





For its part, Uruguay was looking for a draw in Peru (1-1). It all happened in the first half. Renato Tapia opened the scoring for the locals (25th) before Giorgian De Arrascaeta almost equalized in stride (29th). A good result for the Celeste, deprived of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in particular. Earlier in the evening, Colombia got a point from their trip to Bolivia (1-1) and Ecuador won against Paraguay (2-0).

In the classification of the South America zone, Brazil is therefore still in the lead with 18 points. Argentina follows with 15 points ahead of Ecuador, 12 points, and the Uruguay-Colombia duo, 9 points. Next meetings, Sunday, a certain Brazil-Argentina, remake of the last final of Copa America, and Ecuador-Chile.