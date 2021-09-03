Bruno (Les 12 coups de midi) reveals the great secret of his success, he throws everything

While Bruno continues to break all records for 12 noon shots, the now famous candidate agrees to confide in this incredible journey. However, this media exposure does not have all the good sides as he reveals. Moreover, the young man takes the opportunity to evoke an astonishing secret on this subject. Objeko therefore invites you to discover which one.

The 12 strokes of noon : the means found by Bruno to protect himself

An absolute record

Since August 28, 2021, Bruno has become the game show candidate with the highest number of participations worldwide. Obviously very happy and very proud of his protégé, Jean-Luc Reichmann did not fail to salute this incredible performance. Since his arrival in The 12 noon shots last January, the young man never ceases to amaze the entire public. Each of its passages thus ends in the same way with a victory at the end of the day. After 214 participations and a prize pool of over 900,000 euros, Bruno seems simply unbeatable.

However, nothing foreshadowed such a destiny in The 12 noon shots. As he admitted recently, Bruno did not know the game until last year at the time of confinement. Nevertheless, his interest in this program was immediate to the point of deciding to give it a try. However, Bruno could never have imagined becoming the world record holder for the number of participations in such a program. However, this is still the case today. So here he became a real star with the good sides … corn also bad ones. He also admits that he is not a very big fan of social networks where opinions are not always flattering about him. Indeed, notoriety can sometimes have a bitter taste! Objeko explains why.

A way to build a wall around him

Since he became a formidable candidate of 12 noon strokes, Bruno remains focused on his goals. He thus admits not wanting to be disturbed by the Web and the comments of the public. ”I missed most of the things that were said about it because I only haveInstagram as a social network and that most of the criticism takes place on Facebook and Twitter “. Moreover, the champion seems to have a very strong opinion on the social network to the little blue bird. He does not want to become a user of it.





Asked about the subject, Bruno is indeed very clear on the question: “I refuse to create a Twitter account because I don’t want to get into a vicious cycle where I’m constantly looking at what people have to say about me”. An explanation to which the star of 12 noon shots adds a clarification: “We can’t get out of it and it can hurt us. I consider that social networks are not life. The feedback I have from my family, friends and people I meet on the streets is much more real than what can be said on Twitter “. For him, social networks do not therefore reflect reality and really have no importance. However, despite his wish not to appear on the Web, the young man is nevertheless omnipresent.

A name carved in stone

Indeed, Bruno may not yet be aware of the feat he has just achieved. This title of the most prolific contender on a television show globally is indeed extraordinary enough to be highlighted. Thanks to its participation in 12 noon shots, but also to his incredible culture, here he is propelled to heights he never even dreamed of. However, this experience did not only bring him glory. It must be recognized that his 900,000 euros in earnings until today, already have something to change his life.

As a reminder, the champion of 12 noon shots recently explained that he had lost his job. A situation which is obviously not easy to live with, but which must now be put into perspective with the sum at his disposal. A real jackpot that allows him to look to the future with much more serenity and which could grow more. Indeed, who can predict when Bruno will leave the show? Obviously, no one! If his defeat has been regularly announced, the champion is still well in place. Besides, it will be interesting to find out who finally manages to bring him down. Because in The 12 noon shots as in life, unfortunately all things come to an end.



