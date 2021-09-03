Businesses: what are the 10 most sought-after jobs in Occitania and their salaries?

the essential

While employment is picking up, companies are fighting over certain profiles that have become rare. Even if it means making an effort on the salary to attract the best talents or to retain them. Overview of the most requested skills.

In Occitania, in 2021 Pôle Emploi anticipates 245,580 recruitments, i.e. almost as many as in 2019 before the crisis (255,920 positions). These are the numbers that emerge from the large survey cancels Need for Workforce (BMO). The most sought-after positions are home helpers and domestic helpers (6,750 positions), nursing assistants (5,730) then follow maintenance workers, kitchen workers, nurses, etc.

These highly sought-after occupations are the most likely to benefit from salary increases in the coming months in order to attract candidates or retain those in post. However, beyond these jobs that have been under strain for years, other jobs are also in great demand by companies, which can lead to wage inflation in certain positions. The recruitment firm Robert Half has listed ten professions that are not experiencing the crisis and which offer attractive salaries.





We find at the head of the peloton the general accountant. The accounting professions are in great demand by companies competing for these skills with large auditing firms that are large consumers. Gross compensation can vary from € 32,000 per year to € 45,000 depending on experience. His accounting manager who produces all the financial statements and supervises all of the company’s accounting is also highly sought after for remuneration between € 52,000 and € 75,000.

the payroll accountant is just as strategic in the company because it ensures all the administrative and financial processing to pay the salaries. Annual compensation varies from € 28,000 to € 35,000. His payroll and administration manager of staff also has a highly sought-after profile (from € 45,000 to € 60,000).

Still in the human resources – finance functions, we find the management control just like the business law lawyer (40,000 to 50,000 €). On the digital professions system and network administrators and engineers have become a rare commodity remunerated from 40,000 to 55,000 € depending on the profile. Concerning the commercial trades, also in tension points the sales representative in digital solutions (40,000 to 60,000 €), the sales administration manager which manages the flow of sales from order to invoicing (26,000 to 35,000 €) andbilingual English sales assistant (24,000 to 30,000 €).