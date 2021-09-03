Buy and configure a home NAS network to do more than just data storage

Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems are gaining popularity among individuals. Whether for storing private data, as media servers for music and videos, or as a control center for a smart home. They offer an alternative to cloud storage for individuals who like to keep all data in their home environment. However, the choice of system and storage drives is important. Questions arise, such as: what is the most suitable device – and why should it have NAS hard drives?

The number of digital devices in private homes is increasing rapidly. And with it the amount of data to be stored. From private photos and videos to important documents to keep, this data has one thing in common: it is invaluable to its owners. Their loss, for example due to a faulty laptop or a stolen smartphone, would be deplorable. As a result, more and more users are looking for solutions that secure their data centrally while also allowing other devices or family members to access it when needed.

Cloud services are often chosen as central storage locations for the sake of simplicity. But they offer relatively little free storage space. In addition, the data transfer may take a long time depending on the available internet connection. Also, some users do not like to entrust private data to a cloud provider. The alternative, a NAS system, can be a compact and reliable option that integrates seamlessly into the home network and offers large storage capacity while supporting high transmission speeds at all times.

In recent years, NAS systems have evolved from pure data storage to backup storage to become truly versatile. They now serve as a central media server to stream music and videos throughout the home. They serve as a control center and receive images from the home surveillance camera. Multimedia and communications applications run on many devices, and full virtual environments can even be configured. The NAS range on the market is extensive and includes devices with a wide variety of equipment. But an important distinguishing feature is the number of drive bays. For most individuals, two bay systems are sufficient. Because they can already provide several terabytes of storage space and offer protection against hard drive failure. Single bay systems may be less expensive, but they offer no protection against data loss in the event of a hard drive failure. Systems with four or more bays are only worthwhile if the user intends to store very large amounts of data and has high performance requirements – eg video enthusiasts.

Hard drives: a decisive factor

Most NAS systems are sold as empty enclosures that the user will need to equip with hard drives (HDDs). In principle, the devices work with almost all SATA drives, but it is best for users to deploy NAS drives. These have been specially developed for use in network attached storage applications and also feature on NAS manufacturers’ compatibility lists, ensuring smooth operation. For “office use”. Conventional hard drives may be cheaper, but they’re just not designed for 24/7 operation. They are generally only suitable for an annual workload of 55TB. If multiple users regularly access the NAS system’s storage, internal administration, and ongoing monitoring processes, resulting in additional read and write activities, the traditional drives quickly reach their load limit. The likelihood of disk errors and failures increases.





NAS hard drives, on the other hand, can handle a workload of 180TB per year. They also have vibration sensors and control mechanisms that prevent rotational vibrations (of multiple hard drives in one enclosure) from mutually amplifying and degrading performance. The drives can store between 4 and 16 TB of data. The larger models are filled with helium and therefore have a slightly lower power consumption than models with lower capacity. Manufacturers offer a three-year warranty for NAS hard drives, but hard drives typically run longer without any issues. Experience has shown that often storage space becomes scarce after this period, so users tend to switch to larger capacity hard drives at this point.

Redundant Inexpensive Disk Array (RAID) protects against data loss …

When purchasing hard drives, users should be aware that the full capacity stated on the label will not be available for data storage. The disks can be used as individual disks or even combined into one large disk, but the NAS then offers no built-in security. If a drive fails, the data stored on it is lost. It is better to configure the hard drives in a two-bay NAS as RAID 1. The system then saves all data redundantly mirrored on the two drives, so that if the hard drive fails, the The entire database is still available on the other disk. The defective drive should be replaced as soon as possible. After the replacement, the NAS again creates a full data backup.

With RAID 1, the storage capacity of the NAS matches the capacity of the smallest hard drive. That is, with two identical drives, half of the total capacity is combined.

NAS systems with four or more bays support higher RAID levels in which a greater proportion of the total capacity can be used. These also achieve higher performance through intelligent distribution of data to individual disks. In typical home networks, however, this is hardly noticed as the transmission speed is limited by Gigabit Ethernet. Of course, there are also NAS systems with faster interfaces or two Gigabit LAN ports, which can be interconnected via link aggregation. However, this investment is only worthwhile if the switch and other devices in the home network support higher data rates or port interconnection.

… but is not a backup

RAID provides protection against data loss due to hard drive failure, but is not a substitute for a backup. To avoid data loss due to an event such as ransomware, fire or flood, device theft, or NAS failure, users should periodically save their data to another storage device and keep it off. site. The easiest way to do this is to use a USB hard drive, as all NAS systems have a USB 3.0 interface. They can be configured to completely or gradually copy the specified directories to an external drive when connected.

It is recommended that you become familiar with the device’s web-based configuration interface. Partly because of the immense range of functions offered by modern NAS systems. Basic functions also require computer knowledge, so that backups of home network computers are stored reliably on the network storage device. Or through remote access from the Internet.

In addition, users should keep an eye on the condition of hard drives so as not to be surprised by drive failure. NAS systems offer e-mail notification, among other things, but this must be configured in advance. The status lights on the enclosure also indicate problems with the drives. But these may not be seen immediately, as the NAS is usually installed out of range. Thus, a hard drive can fail without the user noticing it, but thanks to RAID, all data will still be available. However, disaster can arise when the second disk goes missing. This is the worst-case scenario, and this is where external backup is worth its weight in gold.