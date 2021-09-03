Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, a new Operator straight from the 90s cinema teased

The community is now actively monitoring the arrival of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but this does not mean that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War said his last word. Activision is obviously preparing a new collaboration with film heroes, after the pack 80’s Action Heroes having added the Rambo operators and John mcclane in Season 3.



He has just posted an image made up of 4 close-ups on a mysterious character, accompanied by the mention “A new order is about to fight in Verdans”. The visual shows armor with gold epaulets, a khaki glove and a belt buckle topped with an eagle and US flag. You might have guessed it from the colors and attributes: it is probably about Judge Dredd, the policeman of the future popularized by the eponymous film of 1995 and especially at the head of his own comics since 1977.

So it should soon be able to be bought asOperator for BOCW and Warzone. Will he be alone, or accompanied by another action film protagonist as part of a 90’s Action Heroes Pack, why not during the Season 5 Reloaded ? To be continued …

Until then Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available from € 59.54 on Amazon.com.





