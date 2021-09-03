Camavinga lets go after his transfer to Real

Long announced in a European cador, Eduardo Camavinga has finally joined Real Madrid. After the victory of the Bleuets against North Macedonia (3-0), the player trained at Stade Rennais confided in his signing with the Merengues.

Eduardo Camavinga relishes his move to Real Madrid

From the top of his 18 years, Eduardo Camavinga will continue his career at Real Madrid. The midfielder trained at Stade Rennais is committed until 2027 with the vice-champion of Spain. Which paid 31 million euros excluding bonus to secure the services of the SRFC nugget. In great shape after his transfer to Real, the midfielder also scored a goal during the success of the Bleuets Thursday against North Macedonia (3-0). After the meeting, he savored his performance but especially his next departure for the Spanish capital. “It’s a dream, any player would love to play for Real Madrid and I’m also happy to be with the U21s and to find my friends. It’s nice to have the victory ”, dropped the former number 10 of Rennes according to the remarks reported by The team.





A strong wish for his future in Blue

Scorer this Thursday, the midfielder hopes to repeat Monday against the Faroe Islands to confirm his current form. “With the events, of course I was happy and I also scored my first goal with the Espoirs, it makes me even happier. I hope to do the same on Monday against the Faroe Islands ”, assured the neo-Madrid. Which again hopes to be called by Didier Deschampions, the coach of the Blues. “I must give everything, take the Espoirs to heart because it is the France team, and I hope to give everything to return with the A”, warned the former Stade Rennais to the 3 selections and a goal for the Blues.