Camavinga was “passed a soap” by his father because of his lack of strikes

Scorer this Thursday during the victory of the Bleuets against North Macedonia (3-0), as part of the qualifications for Euro U21 2023, Eduardo Camavinga spoke of his signing at Real Madrid this summer and his margin of progress offensively.

Eduardo Camavinga feels “a lot of joy and pride” to join Real Madrid, he confided after the victory of the France Espoirs team against North Macedonia (3-0), this Thursday at Le Mans. “It’s a dream, every player wants to play for Real Madrid one day,” he said with a big smile, referring to his transfer, which ended on the last day of the transfer window, for 40 million euros including bonus.

“It was done rather quickly, at the end of the transfer window. I lived it with a lot of joy and pride,” he explained. “I was happy, with all his events, to score my first goal with the Espoirs,” added Camavinga, scorer on a long shot (50th). “It is rare that I hit, my father gave me a soap, he told me that I had to start trying, the passes are good, but you also have to take responsibility and shoot “, said the ex-Rennais. “I lived with serenity what happened, my signing at Real, I’m happy to be with the Hopes, to find my friends and to regain the victory”, he assured.





“We must face the facts, I did not do everything to go with the A”

He believes that the “Bleuets” have “started their new qualifying campaign well, for Euro-2023. Camavinga, called up three times with the France A team (1 goal), was” keen “to find the Hopes “It’s still the France team.”

“Every footballer wants to play with the A’s, but we have to go step by step. I will first go back to Rennes, take my things, and then go to Real and make my place,” he explained. “We have to face the facts, I did not do everything to go with the A,” admitted Camavinga, whose last selection dates back to October 14, 2020 and a victory in Croatia (2-1).

“These are things that happen, sometimes we are in front of sometimes we are behind, we do not succeed in everything”, he commented. In the under-21s, “I feel like a leader, I’ve been with the U21s for a long time,” Camavinga said, “but signing for Real is not going to give me more status”.