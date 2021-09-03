Camille Santoro (Large families) very moved by the first school year of her twins

This Thursday, September 2, Camille Santoro, discovered in the TF1 program Large families: life in XXL, recounted the first return to school of her two twins with great emotion on Instagram.
Many families made their comeback this Thursday, September 2 … Norbert Tarayre, Carla Bruni or Élodie Gossuin unveiled the backstage of this great day for their little ones. But this day was even more anticipated for families well known on our small screen: the tribes of the show Large families: life in XXL. With 4, 6 or 10 children, the start of the school year promised to be sporty! Camille Santoro shared this particularly moving day with her community this Thursday, September 2.
“My heart is a little big”
On Instagram, the mother of six children confided in a story about this back to school quite special for her since her twins were making their first back to school. “My heart is a little big. Back to school for everyone went very well, it’s just that it was a bit special for us. Mattia and Maé were so small and so in their incubator from the height of their 41 cm that it’s really weird to see them today in kindergarten“, she confided very moved.”I think they really needed it (…) They have a very sweet mistress, I had no trouble leaving them, they went there like grown-ups“, she continues.
A successful return to school for the Santoro, more complicated for the Bambara
With the twins now on their way to school, Camille Santoro clarified that there would be “a new organization to set up“:”We have several children who return at the same time to three different schools but everything went well today“She concludes. This was not the case for another large family very popular with viewers. On the Bambara side, nothing went as planned. Like Matthia and Maé, the quadruplets entered today. hui in the first section of kindergarten. But unlike the Santoro, the start of the school year “went really bad“, according to Rofrane Bambara in Instagram story.”The girls only cried. As soon as one stopped, the other started again (…) but I’m more worried about Kheïry (…) I have to find support for him. Today he didn’t want to mix“, she recounts.