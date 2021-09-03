chaos in the United States, at least 44 dead in New York and its region

At least 44 people have died in and around New York City hit by torrential rains and historic flash flooding overnight Wednesday through Thursday, according to a new, ever-changing toll on Thursday afternoon.

In the American economic and cultural megalopolis, the police counted at least 13 dead, including several people probably trapped and drowned in their basements, rudimentary housing, and sometimes unsanitary, arranged at the foot of the buildings of Manhattan, Queens or Brooklyn.

But the worst toll is for New Jersey, a state facing New York, with “at least 23 people who have lost their lives,” said Governor Phil Murphy. Most of the victims were taken by surprise and trapped in their cars and probably drowned, the official said.

Several videos of flooded streets

Downpours fell on the economic and cultural capital of the United States, where the NWS (National Weather Service) tweeted several videos of flooded streets in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, making traffic impossible. Several roads have been cut, Notify NYC announced.

“Take shelter NOW. Flying debris will be dangerous for those who are not sheltered, ”tweeted Notify NYC, a New York City emergency communications program.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency overnight Wednesday through Thursday due to dramatic flooding caused by the passage of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. “I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm,” Ms. Hochul tweeted.

Hurricane Ida, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought heavy rains in its wake, which caused extensive flooding on the east coast of the United States.