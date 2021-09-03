Charlene of Monaco will be back soon: what she would be ready to do to find her husband and children

Since last May, Charlene of Monaco has been stranded in South Africa because of an ENT problem. And while she was recently operated, she now thinks only of her return to the Rock, for which she is ready for anything.
She is now more impatient than ever to return home. Last May, Charlene of Monaco went to South Africa to work with her foundation which works for her native country. Problem, when leaving, the princess developed a sinus problem which has since prevented her from traveling at high altitude and therefore from flying to Monaco. Operated under general anesthesia, her state of health now seems to be improving, she who longs to be able to find her family and is now waiting for only one thing: to be able to return to the Rock. And for that, she is ready for almost anything.
“She joked that she was prepared to travel illegally on a ship back to Europe“, thus confided with humor prince albert To People to testify to his wife’s impatience to reunite with her family at the princely palace. If his return is estimated at the end of October, Albert of Monacowas optimistic that this date will be brought forward, in view of the good results of his recent operation. “I know she might have said” “late October,” but that was before this last round of dates. I’m pretty sure we can shorten this time a bit“, thus specified the husband of Charlene of Monaco.
Will Charlene of Monaco attend the re-entry of her children?
Reassuring news about the princess, who is now awaiting the verdict of her doctors who will have the last word on her return to Monaco more quickly or not. Taking care of his wife, prince albert even took advantage of his visit to South Africa to accompany Charlene of Monaco to a post-operation appointment, where had “a new reassessment of the way things are going”. With encouraging results, the ex-swimmer will therefore be able to find her twins Jacques and Gabriella more quickly, who will return to CP on September 7. An event that their mother will unfortunately miss, she who still had the good surprise of seeing them for a few days during her convalescence, before they left for the Dordogne with their father for a canoe trip.
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
The princess has been stranded in South Africa for several months because of an ENT problem
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
She recently had a new operation
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
In view of the results of this, the prince was optimistic about the imminent return of his wife to Monaco.
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
A return normally scheduled for the end of October which could be brought forward
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
A relief for Charlene of Monaco who is impatient to be able to return to Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
During her convalescence, however, she received a visit from her family.
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Her husband and their twins Jacques and Gabriella came to visit her
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
An enlightening visit which was, however, a moment for her with the family.
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert was optimistic about his wife’s imminent return to Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene said she was ready to do anything to return to Monaco earlier
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
She notably joked by confiding that she was going to return illegally
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
That she was going to take a boat to Europe for that
Charlene of Monaco
Charlene of Monaco confided with humor what she could do to find her family faster
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
Albert and Charlene of Monaco
