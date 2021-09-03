China hardens its war of influence on a planetary scale

Screenshot of the supposed hold of the base 311 of the People’s Liberation Army dedicated to information operations in Fuzou (Fujian). IRSEM DOCUMENT

A sprawling, massive, coherent, global, all-out, globalized enterprise: words fail the layman to describe the protean war of influence engaged by China to demonstrate its power.

It is revealed, in an impressive way, in the exhaustive 600-page study to be published in the coming days, at the end of two years of work by the Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (Irsem), and of which The world had knowledge. Behind “China’s influence operations”, its authors, Paul Charon and Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer, describe a recent shift in the Beijing regime, described as “Machiavellian moment” : “The Chinese Communist Party [PCC] now seems convinced that it is safer to be feared than to be loved. “





With the securing of the political regime through an arsenal of laws in 2015, and the emphasis on the supremacy of the CCP under Xi Jinping from the 19e 2017 Congress – to the point that, the authors recall, any Chinese citizen or company “Has the obligation to collaborate with the intelligence services” – China has entered a new, more aggressive phase of consolidating its power. The 2019 Hong Kong crisis and the 2020-2021 pandemic were accelerators. “Its operations have tightened considerably” and “Its methods resemble more and more those employed by Moscow”, explains Irsem.

These campaigns mobilize all the levers, detailed by MM. Charon and Jeangène Vilmer in a large work of synthesis of international sources, from diplomacy to cinema, from universities to companies, from the media to political parties. The operations serve four main stories: defend the Chinese model, praise the country’s tradition, convince of its benevolence, install its power.

The strategy, describe the two researchers, unfolds in concentric circles. Priority targets, Taiwan and Hong Kong are training grounds for methods that extend to the entire planet. “Aggressive underground campaigns, Russian style”, targeting this near abroad now affect Australia and the United States. In Europe, Sweden became the laboratory for the continent in 2018, from the moment when Stockholm sought to defend itself against a smear operation led by the Beijing ambassador, in coordination with the media and Chinese social networks, about the alleged mistreatment of Chinese tourists.

