Control, Death Stranding, Ghostrunner … Significant discounts for the 15th anniversary of 505 Games

The publisher 505 Games celebrates its fifteenth anniversary for a month, and for the occasion offers significant discounts on its games on the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, the Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

Initially distributor of games on consoles, 505 Games became in fifteen years a recognized publisher for titles like Control or Ghostrunner. On the other hand, by editing games such as Terraria on consoles or Death Stranding on PC, they still have this role of distributor for certain titles. Finally, with a title like Gems of War, or future releases, 505 Games has also distinguished itself by publishing free-to-play titles.

505 Games decided to celebrate fifteen years of publishing by thanking the players for their loyalty: discounts up to – 80% are available on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam, and Nintendo eShop.

Playstation Store :

– 60% on Control: Ultimate Edition

– 60% on Journey to the Savage Planet

– 80% on Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition

– 50% on Ghostrunner

– 75% on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Microsoft Store :

– 60% on Control: Ultimate Edition

– 60% on Journey to the Savage Planet

– 80% on Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition

– 50% on Ghostrunner

– 80% on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Up to 65% off Gems of War free-to-play content

Nintendo eShop :

– 50% on Terraria

– 50% on Control (base game)

– 50% on Ghostrunner

– 50% on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

– 50% on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Steam :

– 60% on Death Stranding

– 60% on Control: Ultimate Edition

– 80% on Assetto Corsa

– 60% on Assetto Corsa Competizione

– 30% on Red Solstice 2

– 80% on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Up to 65% off Gems of War free-to-play content

Epic Games Store :





– 60% on Death Stranding

– 60% on Journey to the Savage Planet

– 50% on Ghostrunner

– 60% on Control (base game)

GOG.com :

– 60% on Control: Ultimate Edition

– 60% on Ghostrunner

– 50% on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

– 60% on Journey to the Savage Planet

– 80% on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Well other games are on reduction on the different stores, we invite you to look for the games of 505 Games that you want to get, there is a chance that they are on promotion. To note, Steam, GOG and theEpic Games Store have dedicated pages.

505 Games also specifies that players testing Gems of War (the puzzle-RPG from the creators of Puzzle Quest) during this anniversary, will receive a unique gift and an in-game animal, along with other exclusive bonuses. The editor also give you appointment on their official website during this birthday month to discover exclusive interviews, gifts, various fun activities …

