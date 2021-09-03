Covid-19: the epidemic in ebb in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy

For the week of August 23 to 29, 2021, the health authorities noted 175 new cases of Covid-19 against 260 for the previous week. As in Guadeloupe, the braking measures allow a favorable evolution of the situation.

The 4th epidemic wave that severely affected the Northern Islands is on the decline again this week. The situation report published this Thursday, September 2, 2021 by the ARS announces 167 new cases in Saint-Martin against 220 the previous week. Indicators of the epidemic are on the decline. The incidence rate is 467.2 / 100,000 and the positivity rate is 6%.

The hospital situation remains tense. 17 hospitalizations are in progress and a Covid patient has been evacuated to Guadeloupe. 3 people succumbed to the virus.

Immunization is advancing with 43.37% coverage and 9,130 ​​complete immunization schedules.





Improvements continue in Saint-Barthélémy

The neighboring island is experiencing a real improvement in its health situation. While the ARS had identified 20 new cases of Covid last week, it reports 8 this week. The circulation of the virus has been steadily decreasing for several weeks now.

The incidence rate is 71.5 / 100,000 and the positivity rate is 0.5%. There is no current Covid hospitalization.