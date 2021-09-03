Covid-19 – The Mu variant detected in Colombia adds to the list of more aggressive coronaviruses

Colombia has now passed the most critical phase of the pandemic, but still has just under a hundred deaths and 2,000 infections per day.

A new variant of the coronavirus, dubbed “Mu” was detected for the first time in Colombia in January. It is predominant today but above all at the origin of the deadliest wave of the pandemic that the country experienced last spring, according to local health authorities.

According to the WHO, this variant also presents mutations which could indicate a risk of “immune escape” (resistance to vaccines), hence the additional studies carried out to better understand its characteristics. “It has already been identified in more than 43 countries and has shown high contagiousness“, said an official of the Colombian health authorities.





The B.1.621 variant, according to scientific nomenclature, was classified at the end of August as “variant to follow” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This variant first appeared on the Atlantic coast of Colombia in January.

Colombia has less than a hundred deaths and 2,000 infections per day. A situation in clear improvement due to the current vaccination campaign, according to the head of the National Institute of Health, while 29% of the 50 million Colombians are now vaccinated.