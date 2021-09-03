Covid-19: the vaccination obligation in New Caledonia has been adopted

Faced with the pandemic, a radical decision. The vaccine obligation project went back to the Congress of New Caledonia this Friday. The standing committee unanimously voted on the amended version of the text.

Editorial staff of NC la 1ere and Françoise Tromeur

It was a short night in Congress. The work and procedures related to the draft text on compulsory vaccination lasted until very late, Thursday, September 2. And after the reflection in plenary committee, it is in standing committee that the decision, heavy with direction, was taken this Friday, September 3: the eleven elected officials who make up the “Small Congress” were unanimous in establishing a vaccination obligation against the SARS-Co V-2 virus in New Caledonia.

A text (amended and sub-amended) which aims to advance as quickly as possible vaccination coverage on the Caillou, for the moment limited to a third of the vaccineable population (and a quarter of the total population). At this stage, the country will be placed under cover until December 31.

Without penalty, except for certain categories and from December 31

This obligation to be vaccinated concerns adults present in New Caledonia who have no medical contraindication, and people entering the territory.

It wants to be without sanction (for the moment, at least). With the exception of professions considered to be on the front line, particularly in health, at the port or at the airport, professions “relating to sensitive sectors whose interruption would have harmful consequences on the functioning of the country” or people at risk. Please note: the precise list has not yet been established. And it is not planned to sanction the recalcitrant belonging to these categories until December 31. There is talk of a fine of 175,000 F.

New Caledonia is the fourth country in the world to introduce compulsory vaccination. Yannick Slamet, spokesperson for the Caledonian government

“I made the choice to be vaccinated”

This public session was led by Milakulo Tukumuli, chairman of the standing committee. Mon “the chosen few” who has not been vaccinated, entrusted the leader of the Oceanian Awakening to the hemicycle, before announcing it: “Given the situation in French Polynesia, in the current state of scientific data that we have at our level, I have chosen to vaccinate myself.” He had just underlined: “I understand that there is a strong consensus this morning (…) And it’s a good thing.”

Auditions the day before

A consensus initiated on Monday, and deepened the day before the final vote. Thursday, the plenary committee of Congress worked on the subject for ten hours. It held several hearings, receiving representatives of the Interpatronale, the unions of public and private sector employees, the committee of independent scientific experts and the council of the medical order. In cumulative numbers, 33 councilors on Boulevard Vauban took part in the debate, reported Secretary General Vidjaya Tirou.

Polynesia’s decisive argument

An image was used on this occasion. That of a drunk person who still wants to drive, to defend the responsibility of protecting even those who do not want this vaccination. “This subject is debated, divides the population. But one of our neighbors, Polynesia, suffers greatly from the virus”, intervened Sonia Backès this Friday, citing some figures from Tahiti.

“Of a total of 900 hospitalized patients, only 10% had received a complete vaccination schedule”, pointed out the president of the southern province, and 87% of those who died were not vaccinated. The elected Future in Confidence again cited the Marquesan exception, since the archipelago vaccinated at least 88% manages to protect itself from the pandemic.

What drives us is the desire to protect our populations. The only real and proven weapon to fight this virus is the vaccine. I hope that the arrangements we are taking today will ensure that our vaccination rate will increase so that we are protected from the virus when it enters. Virginie Ruffenach, explanation of vote of the AEC group

“Plan to avoid disaster”

“It is up to us, the elected officials, to become aware of this emergency situation. We must plan to avoid the disaster”, declared Isabelle Kaloi-Bearune for the UC-FLNKS and Nationalistes and Oceanic Awakening group.

This text helps boost vaccination, the only prevention to protect the health of our populations. It also allows the State to impose by decree vaccination on all entrants. Somewhere, the state forces us to vaccinate our populations. But on matters of life and death, we must break through any political divide to assume our responsibilities. Isabelle Kaloi-Bearune,, explanation of vote UC-FLNKS and Nationalists and Oceanic Awakening

“The choice to protect”

Jean-Pierre Djaiwe, on behalf of the Uni, had said so solemnly: “We can see that the subject is sensitive but between the choice of life and death, our group very clearly makes the choice to protect the Caledonians so that they stay alive.”

The Caledonian population has realized what is happening in Tahiti. I think that'[elle a] measured the seriousness of the situation. Despite the disputes that there may be in the country, we have taken our responsibilities because we have the firm will to protect our populations.

Jean-Pierre Djaïwe, explanation of vote of the Uni

“Doing nothing is not a solution”

“New Caledonia is one of the few countries in the world Covid-Free”, planted Philippe Michel, secretary of the permanent commission and head of the Calédonie Ensemble group. “It is an extraordinary opportunity, which gives us the immense responsibility of ensuring that this situation can continue to exist for the benefit of our populations, at least under the best possible conditions. Except that the health strategy of external containment and sanitary lock no longer holds up against the delta variant. ”

“I prefer to be angry with some of our compatriots because we have not taken a measure to protect part of the population, he said, rather than being one of those who will be angry with all our compatriots when the variant enters and the country experiences the catastrophe that Polynesia is experiencing. It is important not to believe that doing nothing about this problem is a solution. If we do nothing, the situation will inevitably be much worse. ”

Faced with the responsibility of preserving the lives of our compatriots and the balance of our country, I would like to solemnly salute the sense of responsibility of all the elected representatives of the Congress and of all the political groups. It was essential, faced with such a deadline, to display a sense of responsibility and unanimity, to send a clear message to the public. Philippe Michel, explanation of vote from Caledonia together

For the government, “the hard part begins”

The political consensus on this issue was finally welcomed by government spokesperson Yannick Slamet. “When the government tabled this draft deliberation for entrants, unanimously, we hoped that compulsory vaccination would be in order. It is beyond our expectations since it is unanimous within of this hemicycle “, he said. By adding : “It will force the government to commit to opening up the vaccine supply and organizing the vaccination campaign. For us, the hard part begins.”

Thank you to the political groups for finding this strong unanimous consensus on this subject which divides Caledonians. The two main objectives sought: that of strengthening the sanitary lock and that of being able to increase statistics in terms of vaccination in our country. Milakulo Tukumuli, chairman of the standing committee, after the vote

