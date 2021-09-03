Cyril Hanouna responds to a deputy “En Marche” who accuses him of having invited a dealer: “These guys do nothing, stay behind their desks, and take their sorrel as deputy!” – VIDEO

Yesterday evening in “Touche pas à mon poste” live on C8, Cyril Hanouna mentioned the Wednesday evening show during which he received a dealer and an ex-dealer from Marseille on the set. A program that aroused the annoyance of a deputy of the Republic En Marche who strongly criticized on social networks the host for inviting these two people on his set.

On Twitter, deputy Saïd Ahamada wrote: “Our children are dying under bullets and Cyril Hanouna receives a dealer on C8! What example do we give with this incredible testimony? The media must be responsible. I seized the CSA so that sanctions are taken. “

Cyril Hanouna did not hesitate to react: “This deputy from Marseille wanted to talk about him. In these cases, we no longer carry out an investigation, we no longer report.” Special envoy “stops, Elise Lucet stops her job, “Quotidien” stops reporting … “

And to castigate: “There are guys like that who say to themselves” Hey, I’m going to talk about Hanouna, and I’m going to be talked about because I need notoriety. This stupidity, it’s incredible! “Before letting go:” And if he did his job this deputy, maybe that would not happen! He is a member of the Bouches-du-Rhône “





“These guys who do nothing, who are behind their desks, who take their money as a deputy, and who do not give a damn all year round, and they come to inflate us! It’s incredible! That he stops tweeting, and let him stay at home “.