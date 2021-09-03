Dacia Jogger (2021) – Munich Motor Show 2021: the break that breaks prices

The Renault group’s successful brand continues to rejuvenate its range. After the Sandero, the best-selling car (all categories) in Europe, the Spring, the cheapest electric car on the market and the Duster, Dacia is now tackling the family category with the Jogger.















This “outdoor” station wagon is none other than the replacement for the Logan MCV. At 4.55 m long, it is positioned as the largest vehicle in the Dacia range. Its mission will be to make up for the disappearance of the Lodgy, Dokker and Logan station wagons from the catalog while waiting for the reinforcement of two new models by 2025.











Dacia has therefore chosen a station wagon body to accompany large families on their journeys. According to the brand, it picks the best of each category: the length of a station wagon, the roominess of an MPV and the attributes of an SUV. Aesthetically this translates into a cubic silhouette, a long wheelbase and high ground clearance. The set is embellished with elements such as raw plastic protections on the sides and front and rear bumpers and roof bars.











Designed on the Alliance’s new CMF-B platform, the Jogger shares its design with the Sandero, which includes many elements such as the shield, optics and the Y-shaped light signature. is completely new. There is a wide tailgate surrounded by vertical rear lights in the shape of a hockey stick, in the manner of Volvo.











On board, the Jogger follows the trend of its little brothers by offering a universe that is no longer low-cost. The layout of the driving position is similar to that of the Sandero, offering good ergonomics, a pleasant dashboard design and neat materials which are embellished for the occasion with a textile that is also found on the cars. door armrests.











The Jogger also renews the three multimedia offers with the very clever “media control” at the entry level. A smartphone slot which then serves as an interface, once the Dacia Media application has been downloaded. Then there is the “Media Display” and its 8 ”touch screen and finally the“ Media Nav ”with navigation and smartphone replication over Wi-Fi. These systems are efficient and easy to use.







The jogger’s business is the family. And Dacia has not done things by halves because its model could make many “family” SUVs blush. Thanks to its gigantic wheelbase of 2.90 m, it is capable of carrying up to 7 adults in very good conditions. Modularity is basic but efficient and robust. Row 2 can accommodate 3 adults while offering plenty of head and leg room, but you will have to stick together a bit. Access to the last two places is by tilting the seats and good surprise, the two individual seats are comfortable enough not to be confined to small trips. In addition, passengers have an armrest and a half-open quarter panel so as not to suffer from claustrophobia.















The Jogger will be offered in two versions. The 5-seater version without anchors will not be able to accommodate two additional seats later, while on the more expensive 7-seater version, the two additional seats can be removed. You can then configure the Jogger as you see fit: 5, 6 or 7 places.











In the 5-seater version, the boot volume reaches 708 liters (VDA standard), an enormous value that will satisfy the most demanding. In the 7-seater version, the volume is 160 liters with seats in place and 565 liters when folded. With all seats folded down, the Jogger offers a maximum load capacity of 1,819 liters.











And if that is not enough, it can, depending on the version, be fitted with modular roof racks that turn into a roof rack in just a few turns of the key that can support up to 80 kg (bikes, skis, roof box, etc. .).











Dacia’s first hybrid

As for the engines, we note the absence of a diesel engine. The Jogger will initially be offered with a three-cylinder petrol, 1.0 TCe with 110 hp and 200 NM of torque, in a manual gearbox. It will be supported by a 100 hp Eco-G dual-fuel gasoline / LPG engine. The latter offers a range of over 1,000 km thanks to its two tanks (40 liters for LPG and 50 liters for gasoline). In addition, it is neutral to the ecological penalty, benefits from tax incentives and is sold at Dacia at the same price as gasoline.







In 2023, a hybrid version will complete the range of engines. The Jogger will therefore be the first Dacia model to benefit from hybrid technology. Dacia will use the E-Tech technology of the Renault Clio and Captur, made possible by its new platform. It is a combination of a 1.6 L engine and two electric motors (an “e-motor” and a high-voltage starter) and a multi-mode clutchless gearbox. The set will allow it to drive up to 80% of the time in electric.

If it claims to be backpacker and cut out for adventure, the Jogger will not offer all-wheel drive or traction assistance. It remains pure traction with a road behavior that we imagine oriented comfort, given its raised ground clearance, the type of flexible suspensions specific to the brand but also its XXL wheelbase which will not make it a model of ‘agility.

The cheapest 7-seater station wagon on the market

As usual, Dacia will offer unbeatable prices with an entry ticket around € 15,000, half the price of the competition. The range architecture will be classic offering the essentials as standard such as steering wheel controls, cruise control / speed limiter, automatic lighting of the lights, etc. and the most optional ones such as heated front seats, automatic air conditioning, hands-free card, electric parking brake, reversing camera, etc. The new Dacia Jogger will be presented to the public for the first time at the next Munich Motor Show before a dealership scheduled for March 2022.