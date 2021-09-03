DIRECT. Covid-19: containment and curfew extended by two weeks in Polynesia

Follow the events of the day live:

7:50 a.m. Complementary health: arm wrestling over the final amount of the Covid tax for complementary health. According to the echoes, the Ministry of Health hopes to add “up to 500 million” to the contribution of 1.5 billion euros imposed last year on health insurers in the name of “savings” made during the crisis. Those concerned retort that their expenses are skyrocketing. “Over the first five months of the year, mutuals face a 30% increase in reimbursements for all items combined (city and hospital) compared to 2020 and 5% compared to 2019”, notes the Mutualité Française in a letter sent to the ministers of health and budget in July.

7.40 am. The health pass controlled at 20% in the TGV. According to Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Transport on RMC estimates that around 250,000 passengers in TGVs are subject to a health pass check every week.

7:35. Concerns about the evolution of global air transport. After a rather better-than-expected summer, global air transport professionals fear a relapse in attendance, as the Delta variant causes new movement restrictions. The number of passengers in August reached 71% of the level of the same month of 2019 after 65% in July, exceeding the most optimistic forecasts of the monitoring body Eurocontrol. However, other officials do not hide their apprehension of seeing the scenario of 2020 repeat itself: the summer, with some 45% of July-August 2019 traffic in Europe, had marked an improvement compared to a catastrophic spring due to the confinements and border closures. But new waves of the pandemic in the fall had again cut air travel to the bare minimum. The boss of low-cost Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, for his part expects “a difficult winter” after a summer return to profits. His Lufthansa counterpart, Carsten Spohr, echoes a winter “again long and cold”.

7:05 am. Continuation of general containment in Polynesia. The High Commissioner of the Republic, Dominique Sorain and the President of French Polynesia, Edouard Fritch, announced the continuation of general containment in French Polynesia. The confinement and curfew will be extended for two weeks, until September 20. The schools will be closed for one week, with school holidays scheduled for the following week. Faced with the dramatic health situation, nursing staff from the metropolis were sent on site. The 84 volunteers will be distributed between Tahiti and the different islands. The army will also lend a hand to caregivers.



7 hours. The UK will send four million doses to Australia. The United Kingdom will send four million doses of vaccines to Australia as the country struggles to stem a wave of Covid-19. More than half of the 25 million Australians are currently in lockdown, including residents of Sydney and Melbourne, and the number of cases and deaths continues to rise due to the spread of the highly more contagious Delta variant. Just over a third of the adult population is fully vaccinated, a rate much lower than in other developed countries.

6:25 am. Australia is postponing major golf tournaments due to quarantine requirement. Australia’s two biggest golf tournaments have announced their postponement for reasons of public safety and quarantine requirements for players during a pandemic. The Australian Open, canceled last year for the first time since 1945, has been postponed to an undetermined date towards the end of January or February. In addition, the Australian PGA Championship, which was to be held on December 2 at Royal Queensland, will be played from January 13 to 16.

6:15 am. Abu Dhabi lifts the quarantine for vaccinated tourists. Vaccinated tourists will no longer need to quarantine when they arrive in Abu Dhabi, announced the emirate, which yesterday recorded no deaths linked to the coronavirus for the first time in ten months.

6:10 am. Vaccination difficult to reach in Africa. Eight out of ten countries in Africa are at risk of missing the global target of vaccinating 10% of the population most vulnerable to Covid-19 by the end of September, according to the WHO regional office for Africa. As part of this, the EU has agreed to return the Johnson & Johnson vaccines manufactured in Africa. These millions of doses will be distributed in the countries. In addition, the Europeans have pledged to give 200 million doses before the end of December.

6:05 am. the predominant Mu variant in Colombia. The new variant of the coronavirus, baptized “Mu” and identified for the first time in Colombia in January was placed under surveillance as “variant to follow” by the WHO. It is now predominant in the country and the source of the deadliest wave of the pandemic last spring, health authorities said. According to the WHO, this variant has mutations that could indicate a risk of “immune escape” (resistance to vaccines), and further studies are needed to better understand its characteristics. This variant has already been identified in 43 countries.