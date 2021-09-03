discover “I Still Have Faith In You”, their first single for 40 years

The fans, who have been waiting for this moment without believing it for nearly 40 years, are in heaven: the legendary Swedish pop group unveiled Thursday, September 2, 2021, during an event broadcast on the internet, a song, I Still Have Faith In You (I still believe in you), the first since their breakup in 1982.

This single, which announces a new album, is accompanied by a video in which we see archival footage of the four members of ABBA – an acronym made up of the initials of their first names – Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74.

“We made a new album“, indicated the group on this occasion. It is entitled Trip, will be released on November 5 and will include a Christmas song. Another title, without video, was also unveiled. It is Don’t shut me down, to discover below.

These two songs are the first the group recorded when they returned to the studio for the first time in several decades, the group revealed in April 2018.

“We had these two songs, it seemed light to us and we said to ourselves: why not do a few more? We did some more and it was good, so we just went on and recorded a full album“, explained Benny Andersson on Swedish public television SVT.”We did the best we could at our ages“.





The group with heady hits and mythical seventies outfits will also launch a new show for the occasion which will begin next May in a 3,000-seat theater specially designed for the occasion in East London.

It will consist of 22 songs, unrolling their hits in an hour and a half, interpreted by improved holograms presenting them young.

The promise to release new titles had not ceased to be rejected, then the Covid-19 pandemic came to play the spoilsport.

For the Swede Carl Magnus Palm, specialist of the group, the choice to use digital avatars for the show postponed the comeback of the legendary pop group. “They had issues with the technology, it didn’t quite turn out the way they had hoped. And so there was a delay because of that“, he told AFP.”They were finally ready to go about a year ago, but the pandemic struck“, he also explained.