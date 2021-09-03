Doctolib will recruit “1,000 people over the next 12 months”

Antoine Terrel



Invited Thursday from Europe 1 in “La France bouge”, Stanislas Niox-Chateau, boss of Doctolib, announces that the platform for making medical appointments intends to launch a vast recruitment campaign, everywhere in France, and “on all types of jobs “. There will also be vacancies in Germany and Italy.

INTERVIEW

A company already well known to the French, Doctolib found itself propelled to the front of the stage with the coronavirus epidemic, playing a key role in the vaccination campaign. The platform for making medical appointments, for example, recorded a peak at more than 3 million reservations the week following the speech during which Emmanuel Macron had announced the implementation of the health pass. With this boost in notoriety, Doctolib intends to continue to grow, confirms on Europe 1 its boss Stanislas Niox-Chateau, guest Thursday of France is on the move.





Doctolib, which currently has 1,800 employees, will thus launch a large recruitment plan of “1,000 people over the next 12 months, 500 by the end of the year,” says Stanislas Niox-Chateau. “We are recruiting in Nantes, Niort, Paris, all over France, for all types of jobs,” he says. Recruitments will also be made in Germany and Italy.

“From an economic point of view, we lost money”

However, despite what the good form of the company might suggest, Stanislas Niox-Chateau assures that Doctolib did not make money with the success of the vaccination campaign. “From an economic point of view, we won nothing, we even lost money,” he says. Concretely, “we earn a few hundred euros per vaccination center per month”.

On Europe 1, if he does not deny the impact of the epidemic on the use of the platform, Stanislas Niox-Chateau recalls that Doctolib was already a company recognized by the French. “There were already 45 million who used Doctolib on a daily basis for health.”