Doctor Ludovic Toro contaminated despite his two doses

The question of the effectiveness of the vaccine continues to hit the headlines. Indeed, this Wednesday, September 1, the doctor Ludovic Toro took advantage of his time on the set of Morandini Live to share his experience with the vaccine and what impact it had on him. The health professional points out in particular that despite his two doses of the vaccine, he contracted the Covid-19 virus and more precisely a severe form.

“The antibody level decreases”

But for him, it is rather a fact “Normal” because he was vaccinated in January ” the antibody level decreases “. To believe the description he gave, the harm would have caused the loss of taste. “It was very difficult for two weeks.I was starting to cough, having trouble breathing. Now I’m out of it. I have no taste, I’m a little less tired. It was violent despite the two doses of vaccine. I didn’t move from my bed anymore “, testified the doctor Ludovic Toro during the show.





A vaccine for the initial covid?

But the health professional found an explanation for the situation he experienced despite the two doses of the vaccine. ” The problem with this vaccine is the persistence of the antibody level. This vaccine was made on the initial Covid, not on the variants ”, tried to justify the doctor on set Morandini Live. ” Those who end up in the hospital are affected by lung damage. I did not have this lung damage. I had a strong enough shape, I have no more taste but it will come back “, he continued.