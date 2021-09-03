Drake releases “Certified Lover Boy”, as a response to Kanye West’s “Donda”

The album was expected since 2020, it is finally out. Five days after that of his great rival Kanye West

Kanye West vs. Drake: The two superstars have long had a fierce rivalry, which translates into the numbers, with the two artists collecting sales and listening records. After the long awaited release of Donda by his rival Kanye West, on August 29, the Canadian Drake released his new album, Friday September 3. Certified Lover Boy, a highly anticipated record, the release of which has been postponed many times due to the pandemic.

It was due out in 2020, then last January, or before the summer. It finally arrived in that first week of September. Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s sixth album, which not many people were able to listen to before its release as usual, has been cleverly teased on all media, television or social networks. Some sounds broadcast here and there, via Instagram stories in particular, in which we see the Canadian in the studio.

The stakes are still high: to remain the undisputed master of streaming, which Drake has been for years. His latest album, Scorpio, three years old, remains the most listened to album in history in the 24 hours following its release, followed in recent days by his great rival Kanye West, including the highly anticipated Donda broke record after record.





The two men do not love each other, the two artist-entrepreneurs-billionaires are great rivals … With two new albums available at the same time, it is therefore the public who will be the judge of this duel at the top.