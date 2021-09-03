Dwayne Johnson throws Ryan Reynolds through a window in this first trailer

Particularly awaited, the film Red Notice from Netflix just unveiled an explosive first trailer. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film must be released on November 12th directly on the SVOD platform.

An explosive trailer

Netflix has just unveiled a first trailer for its highly anticipated action movie Red Notice. The film follows FBI Special Agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), who is responsible for stopping two of the world’s most wanted art thieves, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot) and Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). FBI agent is forced to team up with con artist Nolan Booth to apprehend Sarah Black, a thief particularly gifted in her field.

Discover without further delay the trailer of Red Notice :





A prestigious and expensive blockbuster

Rawson Marshall Thurber gathered a cast of superstars for his movie Red Notice. Dwayne johnson (Fast and Furious, Jumanji), Gal gadot (Wonder Woman, Snyder Cut: Justice League) and Ryan reynolds (Deadpool, Free guy) form the trio of the action feature film. The three actors are considered heavyweights in the film industry. This is one of the reasons why the film is eagerly awaited.

Furthermore, the budget allocated to the film is particularly substantial, indeed, it is estimated at $ 160 million. Thereby, Red Notice is the most expensive original movie Netflix has produced.

Red Notice is an action film by Rawson Marshall Thurber and produced by Netflix. The film must release on November 12 and will be broadcast directly on the streaming platform. If this article interested you, you will surely like to discover the funny reason that caused a delay in the filming of the film.