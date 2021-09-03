More

    € 614,000 overcharged at the Bayonne, Pau and Mont-de-Marsan CPAMs by three surgeons

    Between August 2016 and February 2019, three practitioners working at the Belharra clinic would have been paid for fictitious acts by the health insurance

    At the end of December 2019, the primary health insurance funds (CPAM) of Bayonne, Mont-de-Marsan and Pau filed a complaint against X. In their viewfinder, surgeons specializing in thoracic operations whose activity presented “abnormalities” compared to that of their colleagues. As revealed by France Bleu Pays basque, a judicial investigation was opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bayonne in the wake of the checks carried out by the agents of the CPAM.


    86 patients auditioned

    The latter auditioned 86 patients who had in common the fact that their thorax had been operated on at the Belharra clinic in Bayonne between August 2016 and February 2019. According to their testimonies, acts billed by practitioners would simply not have been carried out during the hospital stays. The damage would amount to a total of 614,000 euros: 416,000 for the Landes CPAM, 190,000 for that of Bayonne and 8,000 for Pau. The Bayonne judicial police took over the investigations. Owner of the clinic, the Ramsay Health group will not communicate “insofar as the three suspected surgeons are liberal health professionals who report directly to Social Security”.


