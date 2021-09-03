Economy. Casino and Intermarché begin their partnership

On April 15, Intermarché and the Casino group announced the conclusion, for a period of five years, of a strategic partnership enhancing their complementarities.

“The common food purchasing center, called” AUXO Achats Alimentaires “, piloted by Intermarché, starts its activity on September 1” announced the two brands in a press release.

“Based in Massy (91), its mission is to negotiate, on behalf of the two partners in France, with the largest industrial groups, the conditions of purchase of the products of major brands of consumer products (excluding products sold under own brand, traditional fresh products from agricultural or fishing production, as well as national brand products produced by SMEs or mid-size companies). “

Objective displayed: reduce procurement costs

The common non-food purchasing center, called “AUXO Achats Non-Alimentaires” managed by the Casino group, “starts operating on September 1,” we learn. “Also based in Massy (91), its mission is to negotiate, on behalf of the two partners in France, the conditions for purchasing technical goods, stationery or textiles.”





Internationally, Intermarché and the Casino group have created “Globail retail services”, a joint structure “in charge of offering international services to major manufacturers present in their territories in Europe (France, Belgium, Portugal and Poland) and in Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina) Globail retail services is based in Brussels.

Trade negotiations effective in 2022

Intermarché and the Casino group explain that they have “completed all the notification and information procedures with the competent competition authorities for these various partnerships, which makes them effective for the 2022 commercial negotiations.”

Finally, the Casino group and Intermarché announce that they have also created “Infinity advertising”, “a joint company responsible for marketing in France a Retail Media offer to food brands and their agencies, outside of any purchase negotiations, and in compliance with rules relating to the protection of personal data and competition law. “