Emmanuel Macron winks deemed “indecent” to youtubers, before a tribute to Samuel Paty

In a video addressed to young people for the start of the school year, Emmanuel Macron held up the portrait of two star Youtubers just before paying tribute to Samuel Paty. A timing deemed “indecent” by the opposition

Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, the day of the start of the school year, to have “a special thought” for Samuel Paty, the teacher who had been beheaded in October 2020 after showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students.

“I have a very special thought for the parents and colleagues of Samuel Paty,” said the head of state at the end of a short video recorded in Marseille to mark the start of the school year.

Samuel Paty, 47, was beheaded on October 16 near his college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) by Abdoullakh Anzorov, a young Chechen refugee who accused him of having shown caricatures of Muhammad to his students.

In the video, Emmanuel Macron affirms that the government is “doing the maximum to make this return to school as normal as possible” despite the pandemic.





Criticized for a wink

The Head of State briefly showed a portrait of the two star YouTubers McFly and Carlito to call on young people to be vaccinated and to respect barrier gestures.

Emmanuel Macron had received them at the Élysée in May after their video defending barrier gestures reached 10 million views.

At the end of the video, Emmanuel Macron addresses students who feel “a little anguish on the morning of the start of the school year”. “I hope that this anguish will be dispelled tonight. Good luck, ”he concludes.

Right-wing and far-right elected officials deemed “indecent” that, in the same video, the president pays tribute to Samuel Paty and presents the portrait of yououtubers.

“Pay tribute to the late Professor Samuel Paty, murdered by Islamism, while exposing the photo of two puppets from YouTube as part of a schoolboy bet: words fail to qualify this level of indecency and disrespect,” Marine Le Pen tweeted.

“Indecency at its peak, Macron evokes Samuel Paty with a photo of McFly and Carlito. The at the same time is a shipwreck! “, Wrote the deputy LR Éric Ciotti, while the senator LR Valérie Boyer castigated” the indecency of at the same time “.