England screams scandal after racist incidents against Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, two big controversies fall on Cristiano Ronaldo

Sterling and Bellingham victims of racism in Hungary

The great victory of England in Hungary (4-0), yesterday during the 4th day of qualifying for the Europe zone for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, takes a back seat this morning in the United Kingdom. The country wakes up with its headlines which report the new unacceptable and racist behavior of some Hungarians in the stands of the Puskas Arena. As transcribed on Daily Telegraph, Raheem Sterling, scorer of the first England goal yesterday, and Jude Bellingham were victims of monkey cries during the meeting. “A shame” for the Daily Express, which also returns to the subjects of cups on the lawn of which the English players were the target. To answer this, Declan Rice, for example, pretended to drink from a glass. An image which made the headlines of the English newspapers this Friday.





Two controversies to manage for CR7

Hero of Wednesday evening and adored by the European press Thursday morning, Cristiano Ronaldo will quickly come down from his cloud on Friday. The Portuguese is at the heart of two controversies, reported by two Italian newspapers this morning. The first comes from Tuttosport, who went to question some tifosi and some former glory of Juventus on the departure of CR7 from the Turin club. The majority regrets his decision, but even more his statements about the club when leaving. “Respect Juventus, Cristiano”, writes the media in one of its edition of the day. The second controversy appears on the first page of the Corriere dello sport. The media return to the slap that Ronaldo addressed to Dara O’Shea, the central defender of Ireland on Wednesday, before missing his penalty. The VAR did not sanction him and this is what the newspaper denounces. A difference in treatment with the slap of Victor Osimhen, in Serie A, which was sanctioned with a red card. But not for CR7.

Real angry with PSG

The Kylian Mbappé file will leave traces. This long soap opera, which will have lasted weeks, not to say months, set the football planet and its actors ablaze. Starting with the main interested party himself, who as we explained yesterday, is angry with PSG for not having let him go. This morning, in the same vein, Mundo Deportivo explains to us that Real Madrid are very angry with the Parisian club. The Merengues only moderately appreciated the rudeness of the French not even to respond to their last offer of € 200 million on the last day of the transfer window. If everything goes as Real planned, to recruit Mbappé next summer, it will be easier. The French will be free and Madrid will not have to discuss with Paris.