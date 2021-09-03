Erupting Etna reaches new height record

Etna erupted again in August, in Sicily. Each push of this hyperactive giant makes him gain a few meters. It has become the largest volcano in Europe.

Etna is erupting again in Sicily. Its puffs of lava, then embers, harden in a few minutes and accumulate on its sides of more than 500,000 years. The giant volcano does not stop growing and reached the record of 3,357 meters, or more than 31 meters in six months. Scientists measure craters using satellite images. That of the south has now overtaken that of the north, an uncontested peak for 40 years.

“The pieces of magma accumulate at the top of the volcano and make the edifice grow which becomes higher and higher”, explains Jacopo Taddeussi, of the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology. With 55 eruptions since February, it had been more than 20 years since Etna had been so active. This underwater volcano in its early days has become the tallest in Europe. The inhabitants suffer from the ash rains that fall for miles around.