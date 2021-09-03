Erupting Etna reaches new height record

Posted
Update
Video length: 2 min.
Etna erupted again in August, in Sicily. Each push of this hyperactive giant makes him gain a few meters. It has become the largest volcano in Europe.
Etna is erupting again in Sicily. Its puffs of lava, then embers, harden in a few minutes and accumulate on its sides of more than 500,000 years. The giant volcano does not stop growing and reached the record of 3,357 meters, or more than 31 meters in six months. Scientists measure craters using satellite images. That of the south has now overtaken that of the north, an uncontested peak for 40 years.
“The pieces of magma accumulate at the top of the volcano and make the edifice grow which becomes higher and higher”, explains Jacopo Taddeussi, of the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology. With 55 eruptions since February, it had been more than 20 years since Etna had been so active. This underwater volcano in its early days has become the tallest in Europe. The inhabitants suffer from the ash rains that fall for miles around.
Team of the week
-
Editor-in-chief
Pierre-Yves Grenu
-
Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Valérie Houart, Eric Brisson
-
Publishing manager
–
-
Joker
–
The weekend team
-
Editor-in-chief
Catherine Raymond
-
Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Jérôme Dorville, Daniel Ielli
-
Publishing manager
–
-
Joker
–
see all the news
all the news in video
Receive most of our news with our newsletter
Newsletter subscription
France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.
articles On the same topic
seen from europe
Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.