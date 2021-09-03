Estelle Denis “disgusted”, she defends the Toulouse chef!

Arriving at the start of the school year on RMC to present Estelle Midi, Estelle Denis does not hesitate to comment on the news! Especially when she does not agree at all, as with the departure of Michel Sarran from the Top Chef jury …
The yellow brigade has lost its mentor… After six years of presence in Top chef on M6, Michel sarran announced this Tuesday, August 31 his departure from the show. Difficult news to announce, he assured in a video posted on his Instagram account, which caused a lot of reaction. And which also continues to provoke reactions. This Thursday, September 2, it’s Estelle Denis, at the helm since Estelle Midi came back to school on RMC and RMC Story, who agreed. Taking advantage of the presence of the journalist specializing in media Thierry moreau on her set, she didn’t say anything about it: “But I was disgusted that Michel Sarran was leaving!”
“No, but not him! It was not necessary! Him, I adored him!”
If his interlocutor tries to give another opinion, “we must always change the programs”, he will be welcomed. “No, but not him! It was not necessary! Him, I adored him!” “No, but I think they do tests, with viewers, studies, to find out … And then there is a very important thing, it is that the chefs, they have to be in the kitchens and their restaurants, TV is a plus! This shouldn’t be their job “, still continues Thierry Moreau. An opinion not necessarily shared by many Internet users, nor by the former colleagues of the Toulouse cook.
“M6 having decided to change the jury, here it is …“
Soon after the announcement, Philippe Etchebest, Helene Darroze or Stéphane Rotenberg, who presents the program, expressed their sadness on social networks. In his announcement video, Michel Sarran did not hide the fact that this choice was not his, but that of the channel, “M6 having decided to change the jury, here it is …“A few minutes later, the name of his replacement was already revealed, and it will not be a stranger to viewers, since it is Glenn Viel, three-star, and who participates in the show as regular guest for several years, who will resume his apron.