Euro U21 Qualifiers 2023 – Real Madrid have already changed it: Eduardo Camavinga, dazzling again

Tick-tock, tick-tock … The mechanism of the clock that the Spanish media listened to while awaiting the transfer of Kylian Mbappé has finally never stopped. But the impatience of Madrid supporters may have become a little less difficult to live with this Thursday evening. Because a few hours before the transfer market closes, Casa Blanca saved its transfer window by offering itself another very talented French player. Who, obviously, was waiting for that to find his best level.

180 million swept aside: “We understand why Mbappé does not want to extend”

Eduardo Camavinga, since it is him in question, was dazzling during the first qualifying match for Euro 2023 of the France Espoirs team, this Thursday, against North Macedonia. He who, however, came out of a rather average season, with the Stade Rennais as with the group of Sylvain Ripoll, while he had burst the screen with the A just a year ago. As if everything had happened too fast. “We must face the facts, I did not do everything to go with the A, he said after the meeting, in comments reported by AFP. These are things that happen. Sometimes we are in front and other times behind. We do not succeed in everything. “

Euro Espoirs 2023 Qualifiers Draxler beaten: Moukoko sets new precocity records 2 HOURS AGO

This Thursday, however, he did not miss much for his first match since signing for Real. Provocative, sparkling in a slightly more advanced role, the player trained in Rennes first initiated the first goal of the Bleuets, with a long opening for Melvin Bard, left side. Then he doubled the bet, with a powerful strike from the left (50th) before distributing other caviars which Mbuku (53rd) and Cho (62nd) did not take advantage of. “It’s rare that I hit, he noted. My father gave me a soap, he told me that I had to start trying. Passing is good, but you also have to take responsibility and shoot. “





Back off to better blow up

Always irreproachable in behavior, Camavinga had all the same seemed less fulfilled in recent months. As if the question of his future, persistent since he exploded in Ligue 1, had ended up invading him. “I think the fact that things have cleared up will allow him to break free, confided his coach Sylvain Ripoll at the microphone of Canal + Sport, after the game. The talent, he has it. We saw that he knew how to express it. “

On the lawn of the MMArena, it was indeed, in the attitude, the explosive, hard-hitting and omnipresent Camavinga that had amazed the entire Ligue 1 during the 2019/2020 season. The prospect of discovering a whole new world did him good. This is in any case what one can think after seeing his smile from ear to ear several times during the meeting. “It’s a dream, every player wants to play for Real Madrid one day, underlined the 18-year-old prodigy. And with all these events, I’m happy to have scored my first goal with the Espoirs. “

Mbappé and many others: the terrifying typical teams of free players next summer

This is another of his peculiarities: the midfielder born in Angola had progressed so quickly that he had opened his counter in the A before finding the loophole with the Espoirs. Camavinga retreated but his departure to the biggest club in the world should allow him to jump better. “Every footballer wants to play with the A’s, he said. But we have to go step by step. I will first go back to Rennes, take my things and then go to Real and make my place. “In his mind, everything seems very clear again.

Eduardo Camavinga, all smiles with Les Bleuets – September 2, 2021 Credit: Imago

Euro Espoirs 2023 Qualifiers A clean and flawless victory: Les Bleuets turn the page 6 HOURS AGO