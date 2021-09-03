European red lantern of vaccination, Bulgaria resumes restrictions

More than one hundred deaths from Covid-19 recorded, Tuesday, August 31, and at the same time, more than 300,000 doses of vaccines given or sold to Norway, Bangladesh or North Macedonia, failing to find buyers in Bulgaria … These two concomitant facts sum up the “Bulgarian paradox” quite well. European red lantern of vaccination with only 16.7% of the nearly 7 million Bulgarians vaccinated, the country, which already has one of the worst death rates from Covid-19 in the entire EU, now has to face a very powerful fourth wave.

Thursday, September 2, faced with the 2,000 contaminations recorded every day, the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov was forced to announce the return of restrictive measures from September 7. In particular, the total closure of nightclubs and from 10 p.m. for bars and restaurants, as well as the drastic limitation of public events. “The situation is serious, even if it is not out of control”, he pleaded while the Delta variant now represents almost all contaminations in a country where some patients died in hospital corridors for lack of sufficient beds last winter.





“The last place in terms of vaccination makes us the first in terms of mortality”, he recalled, asking Bulgarians to take responsibility. However, he did not take up the suggestions of his head of public health to make vaccination compulsory for medical personnel or to introduce a form of health pass, on the French model. Two taboo subjects in the Bulgarian political space, dominated by a form of generalized skepticism in the face of these injections. “No politician has really called to be vaccinated and there has been no real public health campaign by the Ministry of Health in this direction”, explains Vessela Tcherneva, director of the Sofia office of the European Council for International Relations (ECFR), a think tank.

Lack of confidence

The only real television campaign was organized by the European Commission. “Vaccination hesitation is very widespread in Bulgaria and all parties fear losing votes by supporting its appeal”, abounds Maria Sharkova, lawyer specializing in health law. It points to a changing local political context, with two legislative elections since the beginning of the year which have failed to form a government, and a third legislative and presidential electoral campaign looming for this fall. Leading the last election, the anti-system party of the national star of the song, Slavi Trifonov, even maintains anti-ax speeches, denouncing the risk of ” segregation ” in case of application of a sanitary pass.

