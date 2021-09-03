Event – Forty years after their last album, the ABBA group presented new songs this night: Listen to the first 2 hits HERE – Video

Swedish pop group ABBA presented Voyage Night, their ninth album, composed entirely of original songs. This is the first since its four members stopped performing together almost forty years ago. “We made a new album,” announced Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

During an event broadcast on the Internet from Stockholm, London, Berlin and New York, the group played a song from this new album, I Still Have Faith in You (“I still believe in you”).

“We took a hiatus in the spring of 1982 and now we have decided it is time to end it,” ABBA said in a statement released Thursday. They say it’s unwise to wait more than forty years between two albums, which is why we recorded a sequel to The Visitors. “

The group with heady hits and mythical seventies outfits will also launch a new show for the occasion, which will begin in May in a 3,000-seat theater specially designed for the occasion in east London.





It will consist of twenty-two songs, unfolding in an hour and a half their hits (Dancing Queen, Fernando, Money money money…), interpreted by improved holograms presenting them young. In April 2018, the ex-group announced that they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly four decades.

Two songs were then recorded: I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t Shut Me Down, also released on Thursday.

Here are the 2 titles unveiled last night:

.