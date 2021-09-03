Everything on the iPhone 13! Two weeks before the keynote, a little summary of the rumors … on video!

iPhone 12 € 809 The iPhone 12 is available this year in 4 models: mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max! Do not hesitate to see and review our videos on the subject: the iPhone is only updated once a year, around October / November.

iPhone 11 € 689 Despite the release of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 remains in the catalog with a much more affordable price. It certainly does not have an OLED screen, but offers a very good double sensor and a recent chip, all with very good battery life. You can buy without fear, but Apple doesn’t always have the best price on the market! Don’t forget to check out our videos to make up your mind 🙂

Apple Watch SE € 299 The Apple Watch SE takes over all the functions of the 5 series without the permanently lit screen and the ECG, but the large screen, drop detection, 4G. It integrates the Family Setup to finely adjust the options available for children. Definitely the deal of the year, considering its price

iPhone 12 Pro € 1159 The iPhone 12 is available this year in 4 models: mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max! Do not hesitate to see and review our videos on the subject: the iPhone is only updated once a year, around October / November.

iPhone SE € 489 € 489 for this revisited iPhone 8 with A13 chip, WiFi 6 and better photo capabilities (portrait mode etc.). This is the hot tip for 2020, although fans of large screens, Face ID and good battery life will prefer the XR!

iPhone XR € 709 The iPhone XR is an “entry-level” version of the iPhone Xs, maintained in the catalog by Apple in 2019/2020, with a slightly larger screen (6.1 “) but LCD (not OLED), with a simple photo sensor and without 3D Touch. This model is interesting for those who do not want to spend too much but take advantage of the latest innovations while having a durable device over time. Its successor (the iPhone 11) offers a wide angle and a faster chip, but is a little more expensive.

iPad € 389 The iPad 8 (2020) is a new 10.2 “model, still designed for education and supporting Apple Pencil (v1). It offers an A12 bionic chip with 32GB or 128GB of storage, ‘USB-C and a 20W charger. A good tablet for a reasonable price (389 €), but beware, the stylus is not provided! Apart from its processor, it does not add much more than the iPad 7, think carefully, it should also be hitting the refurbished store in a few months.

iPad mini € 459 The iPad mini 5 was updated in March 2019 with an A12 processor and drawing capabilities. But with a high price without new design, nor “pro” functions (the photo sensor is not great), difficult to advise you … Note that Apple could renew it in 2020 (without warranty)

iPad Air € 669 After making its big comeback in 2019, the iPad Air is back with a 4th variation. We can discover an A14 Bionic processor, engraved in 5nm – a world first. The 10.9 “screen offers a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 pixels per inch (ppi). If at the very bottom, we are finally entitled to a USB-C connector, with a load at 20W, while top is TouchID on the start button.

iPad Pro € 899 The iPad Pro were updated in April / May 2021: no style revolution, but the arrival of an M1 chip (the same as in the Macs) and a better front sensor as well as Thunderbolt, which offers the tablet looks like a powerful laptop.

Apple watch 3 € 299 The Apple Watch Series 3 remains in the catalog (but maybe not for a long time?) And is a good alternative to the Series 5, even if its screen is a little smaller and it does not offer some new features, such as the ECG, the screen on permanently or the fall detection, specific to the new version. Weigh the pros and cons carefully, knowing that these smartwatches evolve a lot from year to year and are quickly obsolete (the first Apple Watch does not support watchOS 5/6 for example, although it is dated. than 2015)

Apple watch 6 € 429 The Apple Watch Series 6 takes over all the functions of the previous series such as the ECG, the large screen, fall detection, 4G, or the always-on Retina screen. Above all, it incorporates new functions: the oximeter which measures the level of oxygen in the blood or Family Setup to more finely adjust the options available for children.