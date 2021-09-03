Everything on the iPhone 13! Two weeks before the keynote, a little summary of the rumors … on video!

|
iMac
|06/2017
|€ 1,299
|The 21.5 “(non-Retina) iMac was updated on June 5, 2017 with Thunderbolt 3 and Kaby-Lake chips. Coffee Lake (6-core) models were expected by sometime in Spring / Summer 2019 but Apple has not renewed this version … which is not really worth it in 2019.
iMac M1 4K
|04/2021
|€ 1,449
|LiMac M1 4K was introduced in April / May 2021 with the arrival of the M1 (ARM) chip and a brand new design! This model should not evolve before a good year, but 32 “models are expected in 2021 (M2 chip?) If you want more power, connectivity or a larger screen.
iMac 27 “5K
|08/2020
|2099 €
|The 27 “iMac (Retina) was updated in August 2020: new CPU / GPU, 1080p webcam and optional matte screen: this is the latest generation with an Intel processor! Do not hesitate to read our test for more info iMacs are generally renewed once a year ARM versions are eagerly awaited, probably for summer 2021!
iMac Pro
|12/2017
|€ 5,499
|The iMac Pro was at its release the most powerful on the market, since replaced by the new Mac Pro, which may steal the show. The iMac Pro seems since abandoned by Apple … Apple added a small Vega 64X GPU option and 256GB of RAM in March 2019, but nothing too foolish. Do not hesitate to consult our tests and our videos before you decide!
Mac Pro
|12/2019
|€ 6,499
|The new Mac Pro is finally here! Of course, its price is high, but the target is very clear: the ultra-pro. You can buy without fear, (almost) everything is changeable over time and MPX modules are offered separately by Apple. Apple is expected to offer new options (GPU at least) in 2021 with the latest AMD chips … before the ARM switchover in 2022.
Mac Mini
|11/2020
|€ 799
|The Mac mini was updated at the end of 2020 with the new ARM chip from Apple M1! More powerful, also in GPU, the change of architecture imposes some restrictions: less native programs for the moment and more Windows compatibility! An advice ? Read our tests carefully before you decide!
MacBook Pro 13 ”
|05/2020
|€ 1,449
|The MacBook Pro 13 “was updated at the end of 2020 with the new Apple M1 ARM chip! More powerful, also in GPU, the change of architecture imposes some restrictions: fewer native programs for the moment and more compatibility Windows! One piece of advice: read our tests carefully before you decide!
MacBook Pro 16 ”
|11/2019
|€ 2,699
|The 15 “MacBook Pro is replaced by a 16” model on November 13, 2019 with many new features: large 100Wh battery, completely revised keyboard, physical ESC key, new AMD GPU (5500M) and more generous storage. Apple has been offering a very powerful GPU (5600M) option since June 2020 (see our test). Please note, an update is likely in early / mid-2021 with an ARM chip.
MacBook Air
|03/2020
|€ 1,129
|The MacBook Air was updated at the end of 2020 with the new ARM chip from Apple M1! More powerful, also in GPU, the change of architecture imposes some restrictions: less native programs for the moment and more Windows compatibility! An advice ? Read our tests carefully before you decide!
Apple TV HD
|10/2015
|€ 159
|Apple TV 2015 was released at the end of 2015 and Apple keeps it in the catalog despite the arrival of the 4k version. With the added bonus, a small price drop! If you don’t have a 4k TV this is still a good deal.
Apple TV 4K
|05/2021
|€ 199
|Apple TV 4K is slowly evolving, with a new remote control, a more powerful A12 chip and better handling of HDR and high frame rates. Apart from that, the update is not a revolution: prefer a model over the Refurb if your 4K TV is not ultra-recent, you can also opt for the new remote control separately.
iPhone 12
|11/2020
|€ 809
|The iPhone 12 is available this year in 4 models: mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max! Do not hesitate to see and review our videos on the subject: the iPhone is only updated once a year, around October / November.
iPhone 11
|09/2019
|€ 689
|Despite the release of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 remains in the catalog with a much more affordable price. It certainly does not have an OLED screen, but offers a very good double sensor and a recent chip, all with very good battery life. You can buy without fear, but Apple doesn’t always have the best price on the market! Don’t forget to check out our videos to make up your mind 🙂
Apple Watch SE
|09/2020
|€ 299
|The Apple Watch SE takes over all the functions of the 5 series without the permanently lit screen and the ECG, but the large screen, drop detection, 4G. It integrates the Family Setup to finely adjust the options available for children. Definitely the deal of the year, considering its price
iPhone 12 Pro
|11/2020
|€ 1159
|The iPhone 12 is available this year in 4 models: mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max! Do not hesitate to see and review our videos on the subject: the iPhone is only updated once a year, around October / November.
iPhone SE
|04/2020
|€ 489
|€ 489 for this revisited iPhone 8 with A13 chip, WiFi 6 and better photo capabilities (portrait mode etc.). This is the hot tip for 2020, although fans of large screens, Face ID and good battery life will prefer the XR!
iPhone XR
|09/2018
|€ 709
|The iPhone XR is an “entry-level” version of the iPhone Xs, maintained in the catalog by Apple in 2019/2020, with a slightly larger screen (6.1 “) but LCD (not OLED), with a simple photo sensor and without 3D Touch. This model is interesting for those who do not want to spend too much but take advantage of the latest innovations while having a durable device over time. Its successor (the iPhone 11) offers a wide angle and a faster chip, but is a little more expensive.
iPad
|09/2020
|€ 389
|The iPad 8 (2020) is a new 10.2 “model, still designed for education and supporting Apple Pencil (v1). It offers an A12 bionic chip with 32GB or 128GB of storage, ‘USB-C and a 20W charger. A good tablet for a reasonable price (389 €), but beware, the stylus is not provided! Apart from its processor, it does not add much more than the iPad 7, think carefully, it should also be hitting the refurbished store in a few months.
iPad mini
|03/2019
|€ 459
|The iPad mini 5 was updated in March 2019 with an A12 processor and drawing capabilities. But with a high price without new design, nor “pro” functions (the photo sensor is not great), difficult to advise you … Note that Apple could renew it in 2020 (without warranty)
iPad Air
|09/2020
|€ 669
|After making its big comeback in 2019, the iPad Air is back with a 4th variation. We can discover an A14 Bionic processor, engraved in 5nm – a world first. The 10.9 “screen offers a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 pixels per inch (ppi). If at the very bottom, we are finally entitled to a USB-C connector, with a load at 20W, while top is TouchID on the start button.
iPad Pro
|04/2021
|€ 899
|The iPad Pro were updated in April / May 2021: no style revolution, but the arrival of an M1 chip (the same as in the Macs) and a better front sensor as well as Thunderbolt, which offers the tablet looks like a powerful laptop.
Apple watch 3
|09/2019
|€ 299
|The Apple Watch Series 3 remains in the catalog (but maybe not for a long time?) And is a good alternative to the Series 5, even if its screen is a little smaller and it does not offer some new features, such as the ECG, the screen on permanently or the fall detection, specific to the new version. Weigh the pros and cons carefully, knowing that these smartwatches evolve a lot from year to year and are quickly obsolete (the first Apple Watch does not support watchOS 5/6 for example, although it is dated. than 2015)
Apple watch 6
|09/2020
|€ 429
|The Apple Watch Series 6 takes over all the functions of the previous series such as the ECG, the large screen, fall detection, 4G, or the always-on Retina screen. Above all, it incorporates new functions: the oximeter which measures the level of oxygen in the blood or Family Setup to more finely adjust the options available for children.
ipod touch
|05/2019
|€ 249
|After a small update in July 2015 (same processor as the iPhone 6 and an 8MP sensor), Apple has finally deigned to update its player in 2019. But the new features are meager: A10 processor (iPhone 7) and 256GB maximum storage. For the rest, nothing changes, except the price, which takes 20 € at the entry level and which reaches 469 € for the top of the range! Quite disappointing for a product whose design and characteristics take us back almost 4 years …