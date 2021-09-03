Fabrice Di Vizio loses his temper against Matthieu Delormeau, the latter curtly reframes him (VIDEO)

This Thursday, September 2, a violent clash between Matthieu Delormeau and Fabrice Di Vizio broke out on the set of Do not touch My TV.
Like the main talk shows, Do not touch My TV made its comeback on August 30th. And the least we can say is that Cyril Hanouna’s team is in great shape to attack this new season. Between the discovery of the wax statue of the star host of C8 for the Grévin Museum, the exclusion of Fabrice Di Vizio outside the set and many rants, TPMP has already done a lot of talk. The broadcast of this Thursday, September 2 was no exception to the rule. On the program of the day: a debate on the sanitary pass which did not fail to raise the tone on the set of C8. Matthieu Delormeau, who made his comeback in Cyril Hanouna’s show, and Fabrice Di Vizio, who joined the “PAF Flingueurs” team, had particularly heated exchanges.
Debates “drunk”
The atmosphere was particularly tense in the studios of TPMP. The health pass occupied a good part of the discussions of the evening and unleashed passions. While Matthieu Delormeau delivers his analysis of the precious sesame, Fabrice Di Vizio will pose as an opponent and get angry with the former host of NRJ12: “This is why these debates are drunk: because you are talking nonsense. I have no lessons to learn from you seen the bullshit you spout at broadcast length“, he blurted. While the debate was on the definition of the word “freedom” thereafter, the lawyer will put a layer of it: “Do you want to avoid using words whose meaning you do not understand?“
“There is a genius here, he is in the street in Boulogne!”
After a lull, the two men will confront each other once again: “I’ll tell you something, there is one thing that I will not do: it is to debate with you. Cause there’s one thing I don’t wanna do is waste my time“, launches Fabrice Di Vizio to Matthieu Delormeau, definitively reassembled. But the chronicler does not allow himself to be fooled and throws a spade at his opponent who will silence him:”You are alone against the whole world: the Americans, the English, the Swedes and there is a genius here, he is in the street in Boulogne!“, he blurted out, thus triggering the laughter of his colleagues on the set.
