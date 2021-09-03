Game News Far Cry 6: the PC version is detailed in a flashy trailer, the configurations also revealed

The Far Cry have always had the reputation of being pretty good games and this is not the sixth opus that will depart from the rule. Today, Ubisoft is therefore focusing on the Windows version which will include a bunch of very nice technologies.

Not long ago, we gave you a first opinion on Far Cry 6 after having had the opportunity to put our hands on it for several hours: an opus that promises to be effective and which will mainly offer a very immersive exotic setting, returning to the first tropical loves of Far Cry first and third of the name.

As usual, Ubisoft has not been deadlocked on the graphic aspect and this new chapter will do its best on PC with integrated ray tracing, better value for money, multi-screen / ultra-wide compatibility, a customizable interface and support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

First of all, therefore know that a trailer concocted for the occasion has just been released, which is available here and can be viewed in 4K. The developers intervene in particular to explain to us how this version PC will be particularly modern: then, the French firm also lifted the veil on essential information, namely the required and recommended configurations. Do you have enough beast to run the game ultra, or just bare minimum?

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS ON PC

1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

Processor : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

Graphic card : AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM memory : 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage space : 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

RECOMMENDED PC SETTINGS

1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ

Graphic card : AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB

RAM memory : 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage space : 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended)





1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ

Graphic card : AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB

RAM memory :: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage space : 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ

Graphic card : AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB

RAM memory : 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage space : 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ

Graphic card : AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB

RAM memory : 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage space : 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Without it, rest assured: Far Cry 6 will also be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Stadia and even Amazon Luna (when the service will be available in France). There should be something for almost everyone, therefore, starting October 7.