(finally) a winning return for the Ubisoft saga?

One month before its release, Far cry 6 could be tested in preview by journalists. One episode too many or the series’ comeback?

The saga far cry seems to follow the course of a roller coaster. After a very innovative first episode and a second in the form of repetitions, his third opus had marked the spirits thanks to Vaas Montenegro, his bad guy of sadistic genius at will. There followed a jubilant descent sitting in the wagon Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon totally crazy, with its retro-futuristic vibe straight from 80s sci-fi movies.

Since then, the cart far cry hardly to go up the slope. Opus 4 and 5 were quite dispensable (even forgettable), over-reusing the open world recipe made in Ubisoft. They tried painfully to put forward new villains who were too charismatic to frighten or even seduce the public. The task is therefore likely to be particularly difficult for this sixth episode which is looming on the horizon to restore the image of the license.

TOif you want to open a safe with a spoon

In the case far cry, which says new episode, says change of scenery. Farewell to the mountainous territories of Montana from the last opus, the adventure now takes place on a fictional Caribbean island named Yara, carbon copy of Cuba. It is led with an iron fist by Anton Castillo, the local dictator, who has a lot to do with the local guerrillas, of which the hero will obviously take the lead.

To play this big bad naughty politician, Ubisoft called on the very charismatic Giancarlo Esposito (breaking Bad, Usual Suspects, The King of New York… excuse a little). What to make sure to have an antagonist who imposes it, since it is one of the essential ingredients of the recipe Far cry.

VShash and peach, tropical edition

Other than that, players will be in known territory: the game remains an open world to navigate in first person view, tons of items of all kinds will be to collect, and there will be enough side quests to take care of until 2023. However, Far cry 6 also signs a return to basics for the series on several points.

First of all, the hero that we embody (man or woman) will no longer be silent. The first trailers even show that it is a rather talkative character, which contrasts with the empty shells serving as protagonists of the last episodes. What’s more, a real return to the wild looming, with abundant rainforest to explore. Will this be enough to convince the critics? Some of our colleagues were able to get their hands on the game and give their first impressions of it. Review of the first opinions.

¡Viva la Revolución!

“What works in Far Cry 6 works really well. It’s a big, beautiful world that offers new ideas and interesting new challenges. […] can’t wait to see how successful this iteration of the Far Cry formula is. ” IGN





“Overall, the game keeps the same design philosophy and conventions typical of open world shooter games. And if you’ve played modern versions of Far Cry, you know what to expect: solid gameplay for them. weapons, the ability to mix stealth and action, and a bunch of conventional and unconventional weapons you can play with. ” Gamespot

“After spending a handful of hours on the game, it’s safe to say that Far Cry 6 is shaping up to be a very effective episode, returning to the first tropical loves for which the franchise is famous.” Jeuxvideo.com

Owhere is Che Guevara?

“The gameplay will be, more or less, identical to what the last opus offered, which means that there will not be really any surprises, but that the whole will be of good quality. the game seems to have progressed technically, with a downright pleasant visual rendering, even if we stay far from a fractured retina in the Flight Simulator. ” Gameblog

“Far Cry 6 is off to a flying start, both from a storytelling and action perspective. […] I hope the fun of flying in our suits, shooting overpowered weapons, and fighting alongside a cute sausage dog named Chorizo ​​doesn’t contrast too much with the history of an island in political peril. Only time will tell if Ubisoft manages to balance these disparate tones, but the time I spent playing, I had a blast feeling the dark stakes of storytelling. “ GameInformer

“Vehicle papers, please “

“Browsing a good chunk of Far Cry 6 only reinforces the impression that Ubisoft’s next FPS is playing it safe. There are a lot of new systems on paper, but they feel like they’re adding up rather than The developers of Ubisoft have created another large open sandbox to explore, and it will appeal to those who enjoy this type of game. However, unless the story of Antón Castillo’s elimination doesn’t becomes a legend, Dani and the Isle of Yara are unlikely to stand out among other sandbox-style open world editions of Far Cry. ” Screenrant

Far cry 6 will be available on October 7, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X | S.